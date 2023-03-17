March is a time to celebrate women from the past to the present in honor of Women’s History Month. Women-owned businesses are a big component to Montgomery County’s community, and some are serving up meals and drinks that are to die for. Women make an impact in various aspects of life in Montgomery County, including in economic development.
About 47% of county businesses are woman-owned and 61,000 people are employed by these businesses, according to the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. website.
Part of that economic development includes women-owned restaurants serving up delicious bites. Here are some in the county to visit this month or any time:
All Set Restaurant & Bar
Jennifer Meltzer is the managing partner of All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle Barbecue with chef and partner Edward Reavis. Meltzer, a Silver Spring native, has worked at other well-known restaurants such as BLT Steak, The Capital Grille, Founding Farmers and Del Frisco prior to these two Silver Spring eateries.
In late 2022, Meltzer and Reavis announced they assumed ownership of Fryer’s Roadside BBQ on New Hampshire Avenue.
Food type: American
Address: Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Contact: 301-495-8800
Website: allsetrestaurant.com
Barrel and Crow
Laura Houlihan and Patrick Forest opened Barrel and Crow in May 2015. Houlihan, a Bethesda native, previously managed the bar at Grapeseed on Cordell Avenue for 12 years, and Forest was a general manager there for two years, before opening Barrel and Crow.
Food type: American/regional
Address: 4867 Cordell Ave., Bethesda
Contact: 240-800-3253
Website: barrelandcrow.com
Denizens Brewing Co.
Denizens Brewing Co. was founded by Julie Verratti, Emily Bruno and Jeff Ramirez. Denizens offers beers, hard seltzers and specialty bottle program. The trio also launched the Denizens Beermobile in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to over 7,500 deliveries to nearly 4,000 homes in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. Food at Denizens is provided through a partnership with All Set Restaurant and Bar.
Food type: American
Address: 1115 East-West Highway, Silver Spring
Contact: 301-557-9818
Website: denizensbrewingco.com
Honey Pig Korean BBQ
Micky Kim immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s, promising herself that she would spread her love for Korean culture through food, according to the company’s website. Kim started Honey Pig BBQ in 2007 and now has locations in Virginia, Maryland and Texas.
Food type: Korean barbecue
Address: 12015-G Rockville Pike, Rockville
Contact: 240-669-4622
Website: honeypigbbq.com
Java Nation
Simona Cabana started Java Nation in 2012 and has grown into three locations in Kensington, North Bethesda and Kentlands. The business focuses on sourcing local produce, using environmentally friendly products and supporting local artists.
Food type: Coffee/American/seafood
Address: 11120 Rockville Pike (Rockville), 10516 Connecticut Ave. (Kensington), and 121 Market St. (Gaithersburg)
Contact: 301-836-6022 (Rockville), 301-327-6580 (Kensington), and 240-800-1004 (Gaithersburg)
Website: javanation.com
Miss Toya’s Creole House
Toya Miskiri and her husband, Jeffeary Miskiri, opened Miss Toya’s Creole House in August 2022. This restaurant was the sixth restaurant under their Miskiri Hospitality Group.
Food type: Creole cuisine
Address: 923 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
Contact: 240-641-5925
Website: misstoyascreolehouse.com
Money Muscle BBQ
Part of the All Set Restaurant and Bar empire mentioned above.
Food type: Barbecue
Address: 8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Contact: 301-646-7006
Website: moneymusclebbq.com
Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream
Sarah’s Handmade was started by a mother and daughter duo, Sarah and Annie Park. After Sarah began experimenting with ice cream recipes and gaining support, the pair decided to open in Bethesda.
Food type: Dessert
Address: 10219 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda and 5241 River Road, Bethesda
Contact: (Wildwood) 240-800-3977 and 301-652-6823 (River Road)
Website: sarahshandmadeicecream.com
Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
Bernie Rousseau opened Scratch Kitchen in Olney last fall following the death of her business partner and daughter, Angelina. A photo of young Angelina hangs on the wall behind the register at the eatery.
Food type: Latin fusion
Address: 18062 Georgia Ave., Olney
Contact: 240-998-5365
Website: scratcholney.com
Taste of Montreal
Taste of Montreal was cofounded by Canadian natives Greta Ober and Stephan Beauchesne. Ober, who has experience in marketing and event planning, focuses on the business’ brand and development along with tasting the cuisine, according to the restaurant’s website.
Food type: Canadian
Address: 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road, #16AA, Rockville
Contact: 301-587-3584
Website: thetasteofmontreal.com
Thai Chef
Chalisa Fitts co-owns Thai Chef with her parents, Pornnapa Pongpornprot and David Weston, who opened the business in Rockville Town Square in October 2021.
Food type: Thai
Address: 29 Maryland Ave., #308, Rockville
Contact: 301-339-8045
Website: thaichefdmv.com
The Red Bandana Bakery
When Jaimie Mertz’s brother was put on a gluten-free, casein-free diet, she realized there was a need for a gluten-free bakery that avoided cross contamination, according to the bakery website. The result is The Red Bandana Bakery, which opened in 2017.
Food type: Baked goods
Address: 8218 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 101, Bethesda
Contact: 240-284-6523
Website: theredbandanabakery.com
Quarry House Tavern
Quarry House Tavern was opened by partners Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks. Greenbaum has been in the restaurant industry for years and opened her first restaurant, Jackie’s Restaurant in 2004 before it closed in 2016. In collaboration with Gordon and former Jackie’s Restaurant executive chef, Adam Harvey, Greenbaum will soon open Charley’s Prime Foods in Rio Lakefront.
Food type: American
Address: 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Contact: 301-844-5504
Website: quarryhousetavern.com
If you know women-owned restaurants not included in this list, please email Akira Kyles at akira.kyles@moco360.media with the business’ name, owner’s name, contact information and some of their background story.