March is a time to celebrate women from the past to the present in honor of Women’s History Month. Women-owned businesses are a big component to Montgomery County’s community, and some are serving up meals and drinks that are to die for. Women make an impact in various aspects of life in Montgomery County, including in economic development.

About 47% of county businesses are woman-owned and 61,000 people are employed by these businesses, according to the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. website.

Part of that economic development includes women-owned restaurants serving up delicious bites. Here are some in the county to visit this month or any time:

All Set Restaurant & Bar

Jennifer Meltzer is the managing partner of All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle Barbecue with chef and partner Edward Reavis. Meltzer, a Silver Spring native, has worked at other well-known restaurants such as BLT Steak, The Capital Grille, Founding Farmers and Del Frisco prior to these two Silver Spring eateries.

In late 2022, Meltzer and Reavis announced they assumed ownership of Fryer’s Roadside BBQ on New Hampshire Avenue.

Food type: American

Address: Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Contact: 301-495-8800

Website: allsetrestaurant.com

Barrel and Crow

Laura Houlihan and Patrick Forest opened Barrel and Crow in May 2015. Houlihan, a Bethesda native, previously managed the bar at Grapeseed on Cordell Avenue for 12 years, and Forest was a general manager there for two years, before opening Barrel and Crow.

Food type: American/regional

Address: 4867 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Contact: 240-800-3253

Website: barrelandcrow.com

Denizens Brewing Co.

Denizens Brewing Co. was founded by Julie Verratti, Emily Bruno and Jeff Ramirez. Denizens offers beers, hard seltzers and specialty bottle program. The trio also launched the Denizens Beermobile in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to over 7,500 deliveries to nearly 4,000 homes in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. Food at Denizens is provided through a partnership with All Set Restaurant and Bar.

Food type: American

Address: 1115 East-West Highway, Silver Spring

Contact: 301-557-9818

Website: denizensbrewingco.com Denizens Brewing Co. founders Jeff Ramirez, Emily Bruno, Taylor Barnes and Julie Verratti inside the Silver Spring brewery Credit: via Denizens Brewing Co.

Honey Pig Korean BBQ

Micky Kim immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s, promising herself that she would spread her love for Korean culture through food, according to the company’s website. Kim started Honey Pig BBQ in 2007 and now has locations in Virginia, Maryland and Texas.

Food type: Korean barbecue

Address: 12015-G Rockville Pike, Rockville

Contact: 240-669-4622

Website: honeypigbbq.com

Java Nation

Simona Cabana started Java Nation in 2012 and has grown into three locations in Kensington, North Bethesda and Kentlands. The business focuses on sourcing local produce, using environmentally friendly products and supporting local artists.

Food type: Coffee/American/seafood

Address: 11120 Rockville Pike (Rockville), 10516 Connecticut Ave. (Kensington), and 121 Market St. (Gaithersburg)

Contact: 301-836-6022 (Rockville), 301-327-6580 (Kensington), and 240-800-1004 (Gaithersburg)

Website: javanation.com The Java Nation location in North Bethesda. Credit: Dan Schere

Miss Toya’s Creole House

Toya Miskiri and her husband, Jeffeary Miskiri, opened Miss Toya’s Creole House in August 2022. This restaurant was the sixth restaurant under their Miskiri Hospitality Group.

Food type: Creole cuisine

Address: 923 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Contact: 240-641-5925

Website: misstoyascreolehouse.com

Money Muscle BBQ

Part of the All Set Restaurant and Bar empire mentioned above.

Food type: Barbecue

Address: 8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Contact: 301-646-7006

Website: moneymusclebbq.com

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

Sarah’s Handmade was started by a mother and daughter duo, Sarah and Annie Park. After Sarah began experimenting with ice cream recipes and gaining support, the pair decided to open in Bethesda.

Food type: Dessert

Address: 10219 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda and 5241 River Road, Bethesda

Contact: (Wildwood) 240-800-3977 and 301-652-6823 (River Road)

Website: sarahshandmadeicecream.com

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

Bernie Rousseau opened Scratch Kitchen in Olney last fall following the death of her business partner and daughter, Angelina. A photo of young Angelina hangs on the wall behind the register at the eatery.

Food type: Latin fusion

Address: 18062 Georgia Ave., Olney

Contact: 240-998-5365

Website: scratcholney.com Scratch Kitchen in Olney. Credit: Akira Kyles

Taste of Montreal

Taste of Montreal was cofounded by Canadian natives Greta Ober and Stephan Beauchesne. Ober, who has experience in marketing and event planning, focuses on the business’ brand and development along with tasting the cuisine, according to the restaurant’s website.

Food type: Canadian

Address: 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road, #16AA, Rockville

Contact: 301-587-3584

Website: thetasteofmontreal.com

Thai Chef

Chalisa Fitts co-owns Thai Chef with her parents, Pornnapa Pongpornprot and David Weston, who opened the business in Rockville Town Square in October 2021.

Food type: Thai

Address: 29 Maryland Ave., #308, Rockville

Contact: 301-339-8045

Website: thaichefdmv.com

The Red Bandana Bakery

When Jaimie Mertz’s brother was put on a gluten-free, casein-free diet, she realized there was a need for a gluten-free bakery that avoided cross contamination, according to the bakery website. The result is The Red Bandana Bakery, which opened in 2017.

Food type: Baked goods

Address: 8218 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 101, Bethesda

Contact: 240-284-6523

Website: theredbandanabakery.com

Quarry House Tavern

Quarry House Tavern was opened by partners Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks. Greenbaum has been in the restaurant industry for years and opened her first restaurant, Jackie’s Restaurant in 2004 before it closed in 2016. In collaboration with Gordon and former Jackie’s Restaurant executive chef, Adam Harvey, Greenbaum will soon open Charley’s Prime Foods in Rio Lakefront.

Food type: American

Address: 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Contact: 301-844-5504

Website: quarryhousetavern.com

If you know women-owned restaurants not included in this list, please email Akira Kyles at akira.kyles@moco360.media with the business’ name, owner’s name, contact information and some of their background story.