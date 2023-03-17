A person was fatally struck Thursday morning by a MARC train along the track near Watkins Mill Road, north of the Metropolitan Grove station in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services officials.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted Thursday around 7:22 a.m. that MCFRS units responded to the scene for a reported pedestrian struck by a train.

According to Piringer, officials evaluated the victim on scene, who suffered a traumatic injury and was found dead on arrival.

The collision caused rail traffic to stop in both directions, according to MCFRS officers.

Piringer stated that none of the roughly 70 passengers who were onboard the MARC train reported injuries.