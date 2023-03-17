A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in White Oak, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release.

The fatality is the third reported pedestrian death due to a collision with a motor vehicle in the county this year, according to Data Montgomery. The other two fatalities occurred early last month when a 67-year-old man died in a Montgomery Village collision and a 22-year-old woman was fatally struck in Aspen Hill.

According to police, the man was crossing the northbound lanes of Columbia Pike in a westbound direction when he was hit by a northbound Ford Explorer. Two teens charged in alleged shoot-out in Montgomery Village

Police stated the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the location, according to the release.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available, including the name of the decedent.

According to a 2022 County report, there were 33 fatal collisions in 2021, 39 in 2020, and 32 in 2019. Last year however, there were as many as 40 fatal collisions in Montgomery County.

Advertisement

To increase road safety and reduce the number of such incidents, Montgomery County launched the Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reduce and eventually eliminate serious and fatal crashes among pedestrians, cyclists and motorists by 2030.