Demari Brown, 18, of Montgomery Village and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged in a March 7 shooting in Montgomery Village, Montgomery County Police announced Friday. Police allege it was a shoot-out between the two of them.

According to officials, police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:26 p.m. in the 18800 block of Walkers Choice Road. There, officials say, they found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and Brown, who had a gunshot wound to his leg. Both were transported to the hospital, officials said.

In response to the shooting, five schools– Watkins Mill High, Montgomery Village Middle, Watkins Mill Elementary, Whetstone Elementary and Stedwick Elementary –sheltered in place for around 2-3 hours. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 3 p.m., according to officials from Montgomery County Public Schools and the MCPD.

Through investigation, a 16-year-old was identified as a suspect, located in the area of the shooting, and taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit, police stated.

According to the release, the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and multiple firearms-related charges and is currently being held without bond.

Police stated that Brown and the 16-year-old were determined to be in a shoot-out. According to officers, detectives found physical evidence and surveillance footage showing Brown in possession of a handgun during the shooting.

According to the release, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown, and he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and multiple firearm related charges on Tuesday. Police said, during the time of his arrest, a 9mm handgun was found in Brown’s possession.

According to officials, Brown was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with additional firearms related charges and is being held without bond.

Court records did not list attorney information for Brown.

Police said investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident has been asked by officials to call the 6th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5770.