Takoma Park police were called on March 15 after a woman reported being attacked by a man she met on an online dating app. When police arrived, they found she had been cut on the leg and sexually assaulted. The suspect ran away before police arrived, and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, but they have not yet publicized his name or physical description. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100. [WUSA9]

Silver Spring media company cashes out stake in National Harbor casino

Urban One Inc. pulled out its $146 million investment in MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino, issuing a “put notice” on March 8 that requires MGM National Harbor LLC to buy back the share for cash within 30 days, according to official documents.

Based in Silver Spring, Urban One is a national media conglomerate that produces content targeted at an African American audience. The company’s chief financial officer, Peter Thompson, said Urban One is cutting their investment in MGM National Harbor “to put a significant amount of cash on our balance sheet” and assist with projected economic decline.

The $146 million payout would be more than triple the original $40 million investment Urban One made into the casino after its 2016 opening. [Washington Business Journal]

Top state prosecutors support bill to bolster protections against child sex abuse

State’s attorneys from Montgomery, Frederick and Prince George’s County gathered last week to voice support for several bills aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and human trafficking. One of these bills would expand the definition of someone in a “position of authority” who can be prosecuted for child sex abuse.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said right now these charges usually only apply to teachers because they have clear care and custody over their students. If passed, the bill would expand the definition of who can be charged with sexually abusing a minor under their care and custody to include people who are affiliated but not directly employed by a school—including volunteers, camp counselors and music tutors—as long as they are over 21 years old. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny throughout the day, with temperatures in the low 50s and very mild winds.

