A bill sponsored by County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) that aims to make dozens of county government board and commissions more transparent was approved unanimously by the County Council on Tuesday.

The county has more than 50 boards, committees and commissions that advise the County Council and county government on various matters. Luedtke said that she introduced the bill after the state’s Open Meetings Compliance Board found last year that many of the boards, committees and commissions were violating Maryland’s Open Meeting Act, which requires the timely posting of agendas and minutes for each public body that meets, among other requirements.

The county’s Planning Board has also violated the state’s Open Meetings Act, but Luedtke said she was focused on boards and commissions countywide, not just a single body. Political observers have complained about the timeliness of agendas being posted to various governing bodies in the county. Development of former Nike missile site in Gaithersburg to include 380 multi-family dwelling units

County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration has said the bill only applies to boards and commissioners administered under the executive branch, and thus would not apply to the county’s Planning Board. The county’s Planning Board is part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, a state agency. It also does not apply to the county’s Board of Education, which is a separately-elected body.

Luedtke’s bill puts provisions in place on top of state law. They include posting agendas at least two days before a meeting, posting draft meeting minutes or a recording of the meeting within five days after the meeting, and requiring the appropriate county office or agency to ensure that the body is accomplishing those tasks. The county executive branch would be in charge of enforcing the law, and Elrich supports the bill.

The council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee amended the bill to delete the posting of draft meeting minutes requirement, along with delineating that the county executive branch has the ability to determine which office or department is best-suited to monitor and enforce the law—depending on the scope of the relevant government board and commission under review.

The bill was also amended regarding the posting of agendas during “emergency meetings” convened by boards and commissions. Luedtke had proposed that those bodies post the agenda 24 hours in advance, but the legislation was amended so that a board or commission can publish an emergency meeting agenda “as soon as practicable.”