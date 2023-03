The driver of a Toyota 4Runner was pronounced dead at the scene in Gaithersburg on Wednesday after their car left the road, struck several trees and overturned, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release.

Police said the cause of the collision, which occurred at 12:27 a.m. on the 11440 block of Turkey Foot Road, is under investigation.

More information on the collision and the identity of the victim will be released following notification of next of kin, the release said. Development of former Nike missile site in Gaithersburg to include 380 multi-family dwelling units