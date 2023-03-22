Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, where locals have been gathering since it opened in 1946, will close its doors Wednesday afternoon.

The diner, located at 8601 Cameron St., will close Wednesday at 2 p.m., an employee confirmed. No reason was provided, and many employees didn't know it was happening until Wednesday morning.

The diner has become a staple of the neighborhood and was declared a historic landmark by the Montgomery County Council in 1994.

The eatery has provided a wide variety of breakfast options through the years such as eggs, hot cakes, bacon and sausage. Breakfast menu items include a variety of omelets including a western omelet and Spanish omelet, pork chop and eggs, steak and eggs, French toast, waffle, and fried chicken and waffles.

Tastee Diner has one other Montgomery County location, its flagship, at 7731 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda.