Opened in October, The Quoin (pronounced “coin”) is the first luxury boutique hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, and home to the city’s first rooftop bar. The trendy property occupies a historic Victorian Romanesque brownstone that was once the Security Trust & Safe Deposit Co., with decor that mixes Victorian-era design influences, natural woods and earthy greens.

The 24 guest rooms and suites feature Shaker-style furnishings, elegantly tiled bathrooms and luxury linens and robes, as well as high-end Revo speakers, a 52-inch flat-screen TV, a Lavazza coffee/espresso machine and a minibar stocked with gourmet goodies. The spacious king suite and deluxe king rooms offer a cozy sofa sitting area and either large arched windows or floor-to-ceiling views. Rooms with two queen beds are also available.

Taste your way around Wilmington’s thriving restaurant scene, beginning right in the hotel. Dine on wood-fired Mediterranean fare in The Quoin Restaurant, sip craft cocktails at Simmer Down—an opulent lounge in a space formerly known as “The Money Room,” where furs, gold bars and other valuables were once stored—or relax by the fire in the lobby cafe and bar. Head down the street for classic fine dining at Bardea Steak, the self-proclaimed “meat kingdom” that Vogue named one of the most anticipated restaurants of 2022. (Sister restaurant Bardea Food & Drink is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist.)

Garden lovers can enjoy seasonal displays at nearby Longwood Gardens, where the Winter Wonder exhibit through March 26 will be followed by Spring Blooms in April. Or book a ticket for the Wine Through Winterthur: Sip Among the Daffodils event, held annually at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in April. Hotel rates begin at $375. Valet parking is $40 per night.

The Quoin, 519 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware, 302-446-5600, thequoinhotel.com

Credit: Courtesy of Tailwind Air

Hop a Seaplane

Traveling from D.C. to downtown Manhattan just got easier—and faster—thanks to Tailwind Air’s 75- to 85-minute seaplane jaunts to the Big Apple. Flights depart from Jet Aviation near Dulles International Airport and splash down near New York Skyports, Manhattan’s dedicated seaplane base at the eastern end of 23rd Street along the East River, often with spectacular skyline views upon final approach.

Launched in 2014, Tailwind maintains a fleet of eight-seat turboprop Cessna Grand Caravans equipped with navigation, communication and safety features comparable to commercial aircraft, according to company co-founder Peter Mancine. All planes are capable of landing on water or land, and are flown with two pilots. While the carrier’s fleet is new (most of the planes are less than 5 years old, says Mancine), seaplane travel is not. The Manhattan skyport opened in 1936 and has been hosting seaplanes for decades. Tailwind also offers routes to other coastal destinations in New York and New England, including Boston, East Hampton, Montauk and Provincetown.

No TSA check-in is required. Check-in cutoff is 10 minutes before departure. Service resumes March 21, and is available Sunday through Friday, with flights up to three times daily. One-way rates begin at $395. See website for luggage and parking details. Discounted prepaid commuter books of 10, 20 and 50 tickets are available.

Tailwind Air, 212-328-9145, flytailwind.com

Credit: Courtesy of the Liberty Trust

Bank on It

Heralded for its beaux arts design, Roman Ionic columns, marble lobby, balustraded roof and gilded ceiling trim, Roanoke, Virginia’s Liberty Trust hotel occupies a circa 1910 bank building that’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The boutique hotel opened in March 2022 with 54 guest rooms, each appointed with a tufted leatherette headboard, custom built-in desk and walk-in shower with striking geometric tile. Deluxe king and corner double queen rooms offer gorgeous city and mountain views. Added perks include luxury bed and bath linens, Molton Brown bath products, a high-definition TV, mini-refrigerator, Nespresso machine with complimentary beverages, and a FitnessOnDemand app for in-room workouts (yoga mats and resistance bands are available at the front desk).

The hotel’s restaurant, The Vault, serves up breakfast, dinner, international wines and local craft beers. Don’t miss the khachapuri, a decadent Georgian cheese bread, and the artisanal selection of hand-carved hams, including the prestigious Iberico de bellota from Spain, as well as locally sourced Etzler Country Hams, cured 20 miles north of Roanoke. Drinks from local roaster Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea are available in the lobby, gratis.

Outdoorsy types will appreciate the proximity to Roanoke’s network of greenway trails, including the 1.7-mile Mill Mountain trail, which offers expansive views of the city and Blue Ridge Mountains. The hotel is an easy walk to restaurants, shops and the Roanoke Pinball Museum—and is one block from the Amtrak station. (Bring earplugs if you’re a sensitive sleeper.)

Rates begin at $149. A Pet Lover’s Package (room rates vary) includes dog treats and bowls for use during your stay. A refundable $75 incidental deposit is due at check-in. Nearby hotel parking is $8 per night.

The Liberty Trust, 101 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia, 540-299-5100, libertytrusthotel.com

