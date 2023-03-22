A Tuesday morning collision at the intersection of Route 28 and Bel Pre Road in Rockville left one person seriously injured. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. [DC News Now]

Fewer MoCo cars drive past stopped school buses, new safety report shows

Montgomery County Police stated there was a drop in the number of violations involving drivers in the county passing stopped school buses this year, compared to the 2021-2022 school year, from 54,766 violations in the previous year to 29,303 so far.

91% of drivers cited for these types of violations don’t do it again, police said. [WTOP]

Residents displaced by Silver Spring high-rise fire seek permanent housing

While checks began arriving Monday for residents displaced by the Feb. 18 fire at the Arrive Apartments in Silver Spring, many residents expressed worries about where they would live this week, as they believe their landlord will stop paying hotel bills on Tuesday.

Thirty-three families were reported to have been displaced after the fire, and many have been living in hotels ever since.

Neither the property management, California-based Trinity Property Consultants, nor Montgomery County authorities, have yet been able to secure permanent housing plans for those displaced. [WUSA 9]

Weather today:

Partially cloudy, with a high near 63.

