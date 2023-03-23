A Thursday morning collision involving a minivan rear-ending a school bus with no passengers, left one person trapped and pinned in the van for an hour, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the crash took place around 8:30 a.m. at Midcounty Highway and Washington Grove Lane and led to all lanes in the area being closed.

After about one hour of being pinned in the van, the person was extricated and evaluated by responders, Piringer stated.

According to MCFRS officials, while Medevac’s ‘Go Team’ was requested for medical assistance through aviation, they were not readily available due to weather conditions.

Three people were transported to the hospital because of the collision, and around 30 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Piringer.