An automatic ghost gun, hundreds of fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia were found on a man during a search and arrest Tuesday at the Glenmont Shopping Center, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release.

According to the release, officers responded to the shopping mall at 12345 Georgia Ave. in Glenmont, Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., after receiving complaints from business owners and residents in the area.

Police said they found Alan Garcia, 20, of Silver Spring, and a juvenile girl in a stairwell to the rear of 12331 Georgia Ave., an area of the shopping center posted with "No Trespassing" signs.

The two were found with drug paraphernalia, police alleged. According to the release, Garcia tried to flee the scene but was caught and placed in custody.

A search of Garcia’s person led police to discover hundreds of Fentanyl pills; a large, undisclosed amount of U.S. dollars; drug paraphernalia containing residue of heroin and a 9mm ghost gun, according to the release. Police stated that the gun had an illegal part making it fully automatic and able to fire several bullets in quick succession once the trigger was pulled.

Garcia was taken to the County’s Central Processing Unit and charged with illegal possession of firearm, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, resisting arrest and trespassing, police stated. According to the release, Garcia is being held without bond. Court records did not list attorney information for Garcia.

The juvenile was taken to the 4th District Station and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. The Department of Juvenile Services was informed of the arrest and the girl was then released to her parent, according to the police