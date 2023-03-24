Council urges Metro to rethink proposed fare changes

Three members of the Montgomery County Council sent a letter to Metro Wednesday detailing their concern about the proposed rail fare changes.

President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Kate Stewart and Marilyn Balcombe wrote that the fare simplification proposed for Fiscal Year 2024 “would eliminate the off-peak rail fares, increase the maximum fare and recalculate the distance formula” when determining fares.

According to the councilmembers, a disproportionate number of county residents who ride during non-rush hours would be affected. They noted that currently a midday round-trip fare costs $7.70. Under the proposed rate changes, that same trip would cost $13.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics laying off 12% of workforce

Advertisement

Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) is laying off a chunk of its workforce, the latest in a string of local biotechs shaving their headcounts to bank more cash.

The company initiated a “a significant reduction” in its workforce earlier this week that will affect about 12% of its workforce, Chief Financial Officer Matt Ferguson said on a fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

Aziyo, which closed 2022 with $17 million in cash, is focusing “on prudently managing our expenses and reducing our cash burn,” he said, noting that the layoffs will lower its annual overhead by about $4 million.

Advertisement

Aziyo had 166 employees at the end of September.

[Washington Business Journal]

Woodward High School Set to Open in 2026

Advertisement

The plan for a new high school in MCPS, Charles W. Woodward High School, was proposed after the county conducted a boundary study that evaluated the feasibility and benefits of opening a new high school. The opening of Woodward in Rockville would get rid of the overcrowding problems mainly found at Walter Johnson High School. However, other local MCPS high schools, including B-CC, will be affected due to the proposed zoning for this new school.

Woodward High School is set to open in 2026, at 11211 Old Georgetown Road Rockville, MD 20852.

The outcome of the new high school would decrease the amount of students that attend B-CC. This high school is also made to, “Explore alternative programmatic and career technology education programs at nontraditional school facilities such as commercial facilities” according to the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Advertisement

[The Tattler]

Today’s weather

High of 55 with a chance of thunderstorms

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Antisemitic incidents spike 261% across Montgomery County, ADL reports

Food pantry to relocate after Lakeforest Mall closure

Advertisement

Elrich, County Council planning to spend remaining federal assistance money on social safety net measures