A naked man running in Friday-morning traffic on Interstate 270 attempted to enter multiple cars before climbing on to the top of a moving firetruck, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services officials.

The man was believed to be suffering from “excited delirium” according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said MCFRS units were initially dispatched to a call for an automobile accident on northbound I-270 between the split and Montrose Road. When they arrived on scene, they found an unattended car and a man who had stripped naked and “dropped his clothes in the middle of the road,” Piringer said. Antisemitic incidents spike 261% across Montgomery County, ADL reports

According to dispatch reports, at least two callers to 911 reported that the man also had a dead animal.

Truck 10 from Cabin John was heading southbound on I-270 when the man jumped on it and “attempted to enter the tiller area of the truck,” Piringer said.

Piringer said multiple police agencies assisted MCFRS units in securing the man. He was transported to a hospital, according to Piringer.

Advertisement

Officials also helped pick up some of the personal belongings of the man, Piringer said.