Liljenquist & Beckstead, the luxury watch and jewelry retailer at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall, will be expanding to include additional offerings, the mall has announced.

The boutique, which sells Swiss timepieces and jewelry from across the globe, will expand to include a Rolex corner and storefront as well as an added selection of jeweler David Yurman's samplings, according to a news release.

The store will take over spaces previously occupied by jewelry retailer Swarovski and British cosmetics retailer Lush, which will be relocating to nearby spaces, according to the announcement release.

Liljenquist & Beckstead has four boutiques in the DMV area. The other stores are at Fairfax Square in Vienna, Va.; Tyson’s Galleria in McLean, Va.; and Westfield Annapolis in Annapolis.

“We are honored to welcome the exciting expansion of Liljenquist & Beckstead,” said Stuart Amos, senior general manager at Westfield Montgomery. “The Rolex boutique and expanded David Yurman offerings will be a welcome addition to our guests and speak to Westfield Montgomery’s evolution as an iconic shopping destination.”