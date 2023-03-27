A man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment building in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. at 2001 Treetop Lane and found an injured man, officials said. According to the release, police attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that the Office of the Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The decedent’s identity will be revealed following proper notification of kin, the release said.

Police stated investigation into the incident is ongoing. This fatality is the fourth person killed this year in Silver Spring. On Feb. 1, a woman was found dead after a welfare check at the Paddington Square Apartments in Silver Spring. A man was fatally shot March 5 in Bonifant Street, and a 20-year-old Takoma Park man was shot on March 7 in White Oak, with two men charged Tuesday in his homicide.