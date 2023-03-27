Working at Starbucks in Olney during the height of the pandemic, shift supervisor Ian Miller says he could no longer ignore his growing belief that service industry workers are treated as “disposable.”

He says the store, like other businesses, closed for the first few weeks of the pandemic shutdown in the spring of 2020, but then Starbucks insisted that the employees go back to work.

“We were like, ‘There’s still a pandemic going on; we have people that have underlying conditions.’ One of my co-workers had a lung transplant and he was immediately isolating because it’s dangerous for him if he gets sick,” recalls Miller, 25, of Aspen Hill.

Last spring, Ian Miller and his co-workers at a Starbucks in Olney became the coffee company’s first Montgomery County location to form a union. Credit: Photo by Jimel Greene

That frustrated Miller and his co-workers. In May 2022, employees at the Georgia Avenue store voted 9-4 to form a union, becoming the first Starbucks location in Montgomery County to do so. The employees joined a national unionization trend at Starbucks locations that began with the August 2021 founding of Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). According to its website, the union has since grown to 278 of the company’s approximately 9,000 U.S. stores. In addition to the Olney location, employees at five others in Maryland also have voted to unionize, according to a union election database.

In early January, employees seeking better working conditions at another Montgomery County business also voted to form a union. In Rockville, more than 300 quality assurance workers at ZeniMax Media in Rockville—a Microsoft subsidiary best known for games like Fallout and Skyrim—voted in favor, with bargaining set to begin soon, according to Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents workers in technology, media, telecom and other industries. Microsoft entered a labor neutrality agreement with ZeniMax workers in June 2022, meaning that the company would immediately proceed to bargaining in the event that workers voted in favor of a union.

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith announced in a blog post in June that the company’s philosophy toward labor would reflect its “growth mindset,” saying Microsoft will not resist lawful employee efforts to unionize.

Nationwide, union power has faded significantly since the monoliths of the service economy succeeded those of industry—with 10.1% of wage and salary workers belonging to unions in 2022, down from 10.3% in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, the largest union in the country is the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Georgetown University professor Lane Windham, who studies labor movements, says one of the reasons that union membership is at a historic low is because of how difficult it is for workers to enter into collective bargaining in the U.S. “They have to overcome so many obstacles and so much resistance,” says Windham, who is the associate director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown’s Gender Justice Initiative. “More than half of workers today say they would form a union if given the chance, but about 10% of workers have a union—that’s a huge disconnect. That’s in large part because employers in this country resist efforts, [and] labor law is too weak to stop them.”

But support for unions is growing, especially among the younger generations of workers.

Seventy-one percent of Americans are pro-union, the highest figure in nearly six decades, according to an August 2022 Gallup poll. Gen Z and millennials are the generations most supportive of unions, with mean approval ratings of 64.3% and 60.5% respectively, compared to baby boomers at about 57%, according to an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based liberal think tank Center for American Progress of data from 2020 American National Election Studies (ANES). ANES is a collaboration of Stanford University and the University of Michigan that is funded by the National Science Foundation. According to the analysis, Gen Z and millennials also are more supportive than older generations were at the same age.

Figures in percentage of wage-and-salary workers. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Illustration: MoCo360.

Windham says unionization efforts such as those occurring at Starbucks, Amazon and other companies are part of “a year of labor revival.”

“I haven’t seen this kind of energy among workers at any time in my career, and I’ve been doing this since the ’90s,” she says. “A lot of the employers who have a finger on the pulse of this new workforce are having to change and accommodate the way they do business.”

Windham attributes Gen Zers’ changing expectations of the workplace to their having grown up during a period that included the Great Recession of 2008 and the birth of movements such as Occupy, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

“That generation watched as the nation went through the Great Recession. They came out of it recognizing with great skepticism whether they were going to be able to make a living and participate in the economy the way other generations have,” she says. “They have less faith in the market, and frankly, in capitalism.”

Not all businesses are as welcoming to unionization as Microsoft. At Starbucks locations in the county and across the country, unionized workers are facing an uphill battle. Starbucks founder and interim CEO Howard Schultz, who was expected to be replaced in April, is taking the unionization issue as a personal affront to his life’s work, saying to employees that the unionization campaign is “an adversary that’s threatening the very essence of what [we] believe to be true [about the company],” according to an October report in The Washington Post.

Miller isn’t a stranger to unions. His father is a tail-end baby boomer who worked as a unionized United Parcel Service employee in college. One holiday season, Miller says, the company wanted his father to work overtime around Christmas with no extra pay. In response, his father and his co-workers went to the warehouse, disassembled shelves, and left. “I learned early on that change didn’t come from being nice,” he says.

Miller says he and his co-workers have been frustrated by stalled attempts to schedule collective bargaining sessions with Starbucks and being regularly threatened with retaliation and disciplinary action for their efforts.

“Starbucks is refusing to bargain, at least with us,” says Miller, who has worked as a barista at the Olney store for four years. Last October, he says, the company offered dates for negotiations via email, later changed the dates and then stopped responding. “They just completely ghosted the conversation,” he says.

The manager at the Georgia Avenue Starbucks did not respond to Bethesda Magazine’s requests for comment.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), tasked with enforcing labor laws that protect collective bargaining, has ruled in SBWU’s favor and has accused Starbucks of union busting in federal court. According to published reports, a former Starbucks manager in Buffalo told the NLRB that he was encouraged to retaliate against pro-union workers. Starbucks denied the claims.

At the Olney store, Miller says three integral team members were fired in December. Hannah—a 20-year-old barista at the Olney location who did not want to use her real name for fear of retaliation—said she began hearing about union trouble immediately after starting work last September.

After the December firings, “[management] just sat me down and were like, ‘We just want you to know that you’re not in trouble and that we support you guys, we support the partner experience,’ ” Hannah recalls. She says that regional management tried to reassure her that the firings happened because of internal issues at the store, not union activism.

When asked about retaliation against pro-union employers, Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull wrote in an email that “there will continue to be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior, if ever found to be true. No Starbucks partner has been disciplined or fired for engaging in lawful union or labor activity. No Starbucks partner has been or will be disciplined or separated for supporting, organizing or otherwise engaging in lawful union activity. All partners have the right to make their voice heard when it comes to union issues.” James Riffle, a quality assurance tester at ZeniMax, a video game company, voted to join the union there. “It was just the right thing to do,” he says. Credit: Photo by Jimel Greene



ZeniMax quality assurance tester James Riffle, 29, of Silver Spring voted to join the union. He says he and his co-workers wanted a say in establishing working conditions at the video game company and that “it was just the right thing to do.”

Riffle says his job is to “review products, either games or internal tools, and meticulously go over all of their functionality and essentially make sure that everything works and nothing is broken.”

“[A difficulty] in the job comes from how meticulous you have to be,” Riffle says. Before a game goes on the market, testers play the game repeatedly for weeks or months, taking note of every kink and bug. The last few weeks of testing before a product hits the market is known as “crunch.” When testers “crunch,” they often work overtime and under pressure. While Riffle hasn’t had to crunch yet, he says he understands how difficult it can be.

“It means that we are alerted to overtime like a few weeks or less in advance,” Riffle says. “It is voluntary at first, but there always comes a certain pressure to volunteer, and eventually the work has to get done. If no one volunteers then, it falls on a few select teams.”

CWA Communications Director Beth Allen is intimately familiar with the concept of crunch, noting that video game workers “really care about the games that they’re involved in and making the experience [optimal] for the people who play the games.” While workers in a variety of industries are concerned about working conditions, Allen says they also want an environment in which they can do the best job possible.

“It became clear, particularly in these tech companies, that some folks made out really well during the pandemic and some folks did not,” Allen says. “And a lot of the frontline workers did not end up being treated very well. I think that has had a ripple effect across all industries. People are just thinking differently about work. Who should have the power at work?”

A Microsoft spokesperson asked for a comment on the union vote referred to several of the company’s press releases over the past year that explain the organization’s position on labor issues and its willingness to proceed in good faith. Microsoft and CWA said as much in a full-page ad on Jan. 6 in The Washington Post, published shortly after the ZeniMax vote. Management at ZeniMax did not respond to requests for comment.

“As we enter a new year, we remain committed to creating the best workplaces we can for people who make a living in the tech sector,” the ad said. “When both labor and management bring their voices to the bargaining table, employees, shareholders, and customers alike benefit.”

Though frustrated by the delay in negotiations with Starbucks, Miller is optimistic that he and his co-workers will be able to negotiate policies about worker training, health care, vacation time, sick pay, hours and a living wage. Miller says he loves his job and hopes that other Starbucks employees will be able to find a way forward that works for them.

Trull says Starbucks shares that goal.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country,” he wrote in an email. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We remain committed to our partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.”