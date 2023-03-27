Silver Spring resident Buhite Al-Jabry had just finished paying for her groceries at the self-checkout register of the Silver Spring Whole Foods when a security guard accused her of stealing.

Al-Jabry said the guard kept insisting she hadn’t scanned items, even after she showed him her receipt. After she called for help, another employee came and confirmed she hadn’t stolen anything.

“He targeted me because the way I dress,” said Al-Jabry, who wears a hijab.

Whole Foods sent a written statement to FOX 5 apologizing for the incident and noting that the guard was a third-party contractor and no longer works with the chain. The Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Gaithersburg native Jordan Hawkins advances with UConn to Final Four

Twenty -year-old Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points—including six three-pointers—for UConn during their game against Gonzaga on Saturday, leading the team to an 82-54 victory and securing their place in the Final Four. UConn will play the winner of Miami/Texas on April 1.

Hawkins attended Germantown's Martin Luther King Jr. Middle in Germantown and Gaithersburg High before transferring to DeMatha his junior year. He's expected to join the National Basketball Association (NBA) next season and is projected to be a first-round pick.

‘Heads Up, Phones Down’ contest promotes safe driving for teens

Montgomery County high school students have a shot at winning an Apple Macbook Air, Apple Watch, tripod or gift cards in a video contest sponsored by the county government to encourage safe driving habits. Teenagers make up 51% of all underage pedestrian fatalities and account for the largest number of pedestrian collisions, county data shows.

To enter, teens can submit a 30-second video promoting pedestrian safety either individually or with a group. The contest is open to all high school students in the county, and videos can be submitted in English or Spanish. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

Today’s weather

Rainy and humid with temperatures in the mid 50s and showers throughout the day.

