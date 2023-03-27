A joint offer from White’s Ferry owners and county government to buy the Virginia landing site could have seen the historic ferry reopened as soon as 30 days from the purchase—but the bid was rejected by Virginia landowners. Now Chuck and Stacy Kuhn are looking to sell White’s Ferry to Montgomery County.

“This is not what we had hoped, but we understand the importance of White’s Ferry to the region’s economy—and the ferry needs to get moving again,” Chuck Kuhn said in a prepared statement.

For over 200 years until December 2020, White's Ferry bridged the gap between the county's quiet agricultural up-county and Loudoun County, Virginia's third-most populous district, shuttling upwards of 800 vehicles across the Potomac River every day.

A legal dispute between then-ferry owner Herb Brown and Virginia landowner, Rockland Farm, forced the ferry’s closure in December 2020. Poolesville residents and officials have since clamored for its return. The Kuhns purchased the ferry in February 2021 and pledged to return it to service. Local advocates say closing off the up-county’s access to Virginia patrons hurts businesses and causes an excessive impact on the environment.

In late December, hundreds of community members gathered at the site of the ferry to commemorate the two-year anniversary of its closure. Ongoing efforts between the ferry and landowners to reach an agreement so far have been unproductive, according to community members and officials.

On Monday, Kuhn announced that their recent joint $1.1 million bid for the Virginia landing site—a bid “well above” the land value, Kuhn alleges—was rejected by the owners of Rockland Farm. The bid included funds from the current ferry owners, Montgomery and Loudoun counties and the original ferry owner, Herb Brown. The proposal would have limited the Virginia landing site to public use and passage.

“We are grateful for the significant and good faith efforts of our local and state governments on both sides of the Potomac to help us re-open White’s Ferry,” Kuhn wrote in a statement. “It’s unfathomable that one family is standing in the way of people’s livelihoods.”

He continued, “We have run out of options and will now seek to sell the ferry land and operations to Montgomery County so it can work to invoke eminent domain and acquire the Virginia landing site.”

Rockland Farm owner Libby Devlin told MoCo360 in a written statement that Kuhn’s willingness to sell to the county was “good news.” She said if the price was disclosed, Rockland Farm would consider buying the ferry assets itself for the same price and, if successful, would then bring in an independent ferry operator to get the ferry reopened as soon as possible.

Devlin said they identified a national company willing to work with both sides to run the ferry but that Kuhn has refused to give up the ferry’s reigns.

“The reason that we turned down the $1.1 million combined offer from Loudoun County, Montgomery County and Mr. Kuhn is that Rockland Farm will not accept a flat fee for its Virginia landing,” Devlin wrote. “We favor a volume-based fee that varies with the amount of traffic encroaching upon our land and will work with either county to accomplish that.”

She added that Rockland Farm previously made an offer to both Montgomery and Loudoun counties for a permanent easement on the Virginia landing in exchange for a volume-based fee.

“Our offer is still on the table,” she wrote.