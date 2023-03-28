Cannabis legalization plan passes in Maryland Senate

A state Senate committee passes Senate Bill 516 to progress Maryland’s recreational cannabis industry, which will go into effect July 1.

The bill is expected to go through some final changes as lawmakers settle on a plan in the next two weeks to regulate the industry [The Baltimore Sun].

Family of Montgomery County teen killed in hit & run create memorial, ask for safety increase

The family and friends of a man killed while riding his bike on a Montgomery County road last fall installed a ghost bike in his memory.

Since April 2021, there have been four fatal crashes, including five deaths, on just a two-block stretch of Georgia Avenue [WJLA].

Montgomery County residents can have catalytic converters etched, painted to deter thefts

Montgomery County residents can have their catalytic converters painted and etched with a serial number as part of a program to help curb thefts. The Etch & Catch program launched over the weekend.

The program will etch the catalytic converters with unique serial numbers that will be registered with the department [FOX].

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

