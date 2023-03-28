Five residents were displaced and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out Monday night in a two-story house in the Fairland area of Silver Spring , according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The cause of the fire at 1900 Aventurine Way is undetermined, but MCFRS officials said it might have been caused by an electrical failure or smoking materials. PEPCO officials indicated that an electrical meter on scene had been tampered with, MCFRS officials stated.

All occupants of the building were able to get out, MCFRS officials said. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions when responding to the scene, and two firefighters were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

According to MCFRS, the fire spread quickly through the exterior of the building.

The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be around $600,000, MCFRS officials stated.