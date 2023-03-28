Hundreds of Montgomery County Public School teachers gathered Monday night at Walt Whitman High School for a rally sponsored by writer and local substitute teacher Alexandra Robbins. The event recognized public school teachers and promoted Robbins’ new book, The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession.

Robbins is the author of five New York Times bestselling titles and last year’s recipient of the MCPS Distinguished Service to Public Education Award. Her new book follows a year in the life of three American schoolteachers as they navigate the joys and hardships of public education. It went into its third printing just one week after its March 14 publication.

Robbins said her aim for Monday’s event was twofold: boost educator morale and spread public awareness about teachers’ sub-par working conditions. White’s Ferry owners looking to sell to county government

“I think this is one of the most difficult times in history to be a teacher. They really need to know they have their community’s support and solidarity,” she said.

Margret Bower, a third-grade teacher at Rock View Elementary in Kensington attended the rally and agreed with Robbins.

“The past couple of years have been so challenging for us teachers. What the public often doesn’t understand is that teachers’ working conditions are directly tied to students’ learning outcomes. If we don’t have something we need to do our job well, that impacts our students.”

Advertisement

This is Bower’s 18th year with MCPS. She said she just finished reading Robbins’ new book on Sunday night and was struck by how powerfully and accurately it described the hardships teachers are experiencing across the country as a result of poor working conditions and lack of support.

She said she has far less planning time now than when she started teaching in 2005, which she said has made her job “really challenging.” She added that the COVID-19 pandemic set back students’ socioemotional growth significantly, further adding to her challenges as a teacher.

“There’s not a teacher shortage. There’s a shortage of favorable conditions in which teachers want to work,” she said. “There are plenty of extremely well-qualified people out there who want to teach, but they want to teach in an environment that values their vital work.”

Advertisement

In a district that employs over 25,000 teachers and staff, there are 430 full-time and 91 part-time vacancies as of March 24, according to MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter. The highest vacancies are in special education, math and across the elementary level, according to Baxter.

“Fairly compensating our community heroes – our teachers, support staff, and administrators – for the work they do with our young people every day is a priority in the Board of Education and Superintendent’s tentatively approved budget,” Baxter wrote to MoCo360. “We know the demands on our teachers and system have increased. The budget proposal ensures we are able to stay competitive with surrounding school districts during the challenging national educator shortages.”

Robbins said Montgomery County is “hemorrhaging teachers” and that if working conditions don’t improve, the staffing shortages that exist will continue to worsen.

Advertisement

“There are already too many empty classrooms, and teachers are pulling double duty to cover for lack of staff and subs,” she said. “Parents think that can’t happen here, but it is—and it’s getting worse.”