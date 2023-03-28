Willie T’s Seafood Shack opened Monday in Silver Spring, only two months after the grand opening of its flagship location in Florida.

The eatery, located at 9326 Georgia Ave., was opened by Thompson Hospitality, a food service company based in Virginia.

Ken Schell, vice president of operations for Thompson Hospitality, said the restaurant was named after the grandfather of the founder of Thompson Hospitality, Warren Thompson. Schell said Thompson enjoyed his childhood of fishing in the pond behind their house and wanted to have a seafood shack.

Willie T’s opened Monday at 11 a.m., offering grilled and fried options for shrimp and catfish, seafood platter options, lobster rolls and crab rolls and chicken tenders. Side options include hushpuppies, Willie T’s onion petals, coleslaw, mac and cheese and crinkle cut fries. Dessert options include red velvet cake and chocolate cake.

The fast-casual restaurant also offers beer, wine and Coca-Cola products to drink.

Schell said the eatery has been in the works for over a year and the concept isn’t fully new.

“It’s actually been around in several iterations for a while, founded in 2021,” he said. “We had one in DuPont Circle for a little bit. We had one out of Springfield, Va for a little bit and we also had a space in Reston, Va that we did. Through the pandemic we had a lot of ghost kitchens and things like that, so opportunistic opening.”

Schell also said they aimed to fill a need in the Silver Spring community.

“If you look up and down the street right here, there are options but it’s nothing new, there are things that have been here for a long time,” he said. “There’s really no seafood either, so we thought we’d go with a niche that the area didn’t have.”

The seafood shack is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.