Empanadas maker MasPanadas will be expanding its space in Rockville to triple the amount of frozen empanadas it produces at its headquarters.

The company, which operates as Latin Goddess Foods LLC, recently took up another 12,000 square feet at 601 Dover Road, which is adjacent to its 6,000-square-foot facility on Southlawn Lane, and is currently waiting on permits from the city to begin construction.

[Washington Business Journal]

MCPD officials continue days long search for missing eight-year-old

Montgomery County Police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Miriam Garcia, who police believe may be traveling outside the state with her 41-year-old grandmother, Karla Vanessa Martinez, and an unknown man. Garcia has been reported missing since Saturday, according to police.

[WJLA]

Adventist HealthCare’s Takoma Park site discharges its final COVID-19 patient

Gaithersburg-based Adventist Healthcare announced Monday that its last patient with COVID-19 had been discharged from its alternative care site located in Takoma Park. The former Washington Adventist Hospital site had served as a COVID-19 alternate care facility and will be decommissioned by April 28.

[Source of the Spring]

Weather today:

Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

In case you missed it:

House fire in Fairland area of Silver Spring displaces five, injures two firefighters

Willie T’s Seafood Shack opens in Silver Spring

County Council unanimously overrides Elrich’s veto of Planning Board appointee

