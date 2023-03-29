Former Montgomery County councilmember Craig Rice said he wants to focus on increasing digital equity in the county during an interview for a position aimed at expanding broadband access countywide during Tuesday’s County Council meeting.



“We need to ensure that there’s universal, reliable, affordable broadband, and that’s going to require multiple technological solutions. We’ve got to be creative and think outside of the box,” Rice said.

Rice is County Executive Marc Elrich’s pick for a new special projects manager position in the county executive’s office that would focus on expanding broadband internet access, including in rural areas. The creation of a $175,000-a-year position that was not publicly advertised has prompted complaints of cronyism from political observers.

The Montgomery County Council voted 9-2 last week to approve the position. Councilmembers on Tuesday did not ask Rice about the cronyism concern during the interview, though Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) spoke in defense of Rice’s character.

Rice noted that he has focused on rural broadband issues throughout his career: During his time on the County Council, he spoke often of the digital divide in broadband services. He served District 2, which covered much of the upcounty and had many rural areas in the agricultural reserve. He also served as co-chair for the National Associate of Counties (NACo) National Broadband Task Force to Bridge the Digital Divide. Rice was on the council from December 2010 through December 2022.

"The county executive can think of no one better in the county who was ready to take on the role that we have outlined," said Rich Madaleno, the county's chief administrative officer.

The council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee approved Elrich’s bill requesting the new position earlier this month. The annual salary is $175,000, and after benefits, it would cost the county $214,000 per year, according to council staff documents. County Councilmembers moved to sunset the position after three years.

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) and County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) were the two members who voted against the position last week. Luedtke and Glass argued the position wasn’t needed, given that there are existing offices and staffers that address the issue—including the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, which works on issues that cross between the county, state and federal government, and the Office of Broadband Programs. Glass noted there are 1,500 vacancies in county government, and that the fiscal year 2024 budget proposed by Elrich calls for 137 new tax-supported positions.

Sources previously told MoCo360 that Rice was up for the role, but Elrich would not confirm the appointment until Rice’s interview was added to Tuesday’s council agenda.

Katz addressed allegations that Elrich was creating a job in the county executive’s office for Rice because he is friends with Rice.

“Some have said that you are being considered for this job because of friendship. And I have to say—anybody that knows Craig Rice would know he would not want this job because of friendship. He would want this job because of relationships. He would want this job so that he can bring people to a better place,” Katz said.

Rice said he is interested in the position because he’s passionate about broadband expansion.

“I wanted to answer the call because it was important for me to make sure that we worked on these issues, not just here in Montgomery County, not just in the state of Maryland, but across the nation, recognizing the importance of broadband expansion,” Rice said. “I will tell you that my passion for digital equity coupled with my educational experience majoring in computer science, my corporate connections as well as my political relationships at the federal state and local levels, have me uniquely positioned to serve in this role.”

Rice acknowledged he had not held any position that required writing grants or overseeing the implementation of any state or federally funded grant programs, in response to a question from Dawn Leudtke (D-Dist. 7).

“We need to make sure we’re making good and appropriate use of tax dollars. That’s what taxpayers are expecting of us. So I need to ask questions that are no different than I would ask anyone else based on the review of their background and work experience,” Leudtke said.

Marilyn Balcombe, a Democrat who succeeded Rice in representing District 2, asked how Rice would work to improve broadband access in the upcounty as part of his position.

“We still have over 80 households without broadband of any kind [in the upcounty]. Most if not all are in District 2,” Balcombe said.