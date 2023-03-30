Jefferson Delgado, 29, of Gaithersburg, was found guilty late Wednesday on first-degree attempted murder charges for an April 18, 2021 shooting outside a Gaithersburg restaurant, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lauren DeMarco, SAO’s Director of Public Affairs, said Delgado’s sentencing date has been set for May 8 and he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

Officials said an argument broke out between two groups in the parking lot of Antojitos Restaurant in Gaithersburg around 1:20 a.m. April 18, 2021. Shooting occurs outside elementary school in Olney

According to charging documents, Delgado retrieved a shotgun from his friend’s vehicle and fired at least two shots, hitting the victim, Franklin Ivan Soriano Guerrero, twice. Officials did not provide the victim’s age or location and didn’t indicate whether the two knew each other beforehand.

The shooting was caught on surveillance footage, according to SAO officials.

Footage of him running back and forth from the scene was caught on another surveillance camera, which also captured Delgado’s attempts to hide the gun.

According to officials, Guerrero survived the shooting.

Delgado’s listed attorney, James F. Shalleck, did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s requests for comment.