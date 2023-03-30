An assailant tried to rape a worker who was cleaning a room at a Takoma Park hotel, according to Takoma Park police.

The attack occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Carpet Inn in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, police said. The worker was cleaning when an unknown male struck her on the head, covered her mouth and attempted to rape her. He fled when she was able to scream for help. [Fox 5]

Bidens send condolence letter to parents of woman killed in Silver Spring high-rise fire

The family of the 25-year-old woman killed last month in a high-rise fire in Silver Spring were stunned this week to receive a condolence letter from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“As you go through this impossible pain, know that you are not alone,” the Bidens wrote to the parents of Melanie Diaz. [WUSA 9]

Businesses may receive grants to ease economic hardship caused by Purple Line construction

The state of Maryland is throwing a lifeline to businesses hurt by Purple Line construction, providing grants to affected business owners, Montgomery County Council president Evan Glass says..

“We have a little more than 800,000 dollars to provide small businesses with some support because they need the help while utility work is being done in front of their businesses as the parking spots are being taken up by the construction workers and the holes in the ground are in front of their front doors,” Glass said.

Businesses can apply starting April 1. The deadline to apply is May 31. [WJLA]

Weather today:

Sunny and cooler, with a high of 52.

