A shooting occurred at the location of the Brooke Grove Elementary School in Olney Wednesday evening, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to the police, at 6:47 p.m., MCPD officers responded to 2700 Spartan Road to reports of a shooting that took place.

Police stated their investigation determined that an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. 29-year-old man found guilty in 2021 shooting at Gaithersburg restaurant parking lot

Public Information Officer Casandra Tressler told MoCo360 that no injuries were reported and the scene of the incident is secure.

Tressler stated the shooting was not school-related.