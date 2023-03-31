OTC approval for Narcan could be a boon for a Gaithersburg company

Investors ran up stock in Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved opioid overdose treatment Narcan for over-the-counter sales.

While it is unclear how much demand there will be for the nasal spray version of naloxone, and no pricing has been set, Emergent is the maker of Narcan, and demand could be a boon for the company’s revenue.

In December, the FDA gave Emergent fast-track review status for making Narcan widely available to the public without a prescription.

[WTOP]

Student arrested after fight outside of Watkins Mill High School

A student was arrested after a fight outside a Gaithersburg high school on Thursday. Montgomery County Police say officers responded around 10:00 a.m. to Watkins Mill High School in the 10300 block of Apple Ridge Road for a report of an assault.

Officers at the scene learned that two students exited the school building to fight each other, and one of the students pulled out a knife. Police say one of the students was taken into custody at the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident.

[FOX 5]

Gymnast DiCello wins SEC Freshman of the Year honors

Kayla DiCello took up gymnastics at the age of 2. Now 19, DiCello is flourishing as a world-class gymnast at the University of Florida.

Last week, the Boyds native was honored as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year.

DiCello was an alternate during the 2020 Olympic Games.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 50 degrees

