In preparation of the upcoming religious holidays, Montgomery County eateries have prepared fixed price dinner menus to help people in their Passover and Easter celebrations.

These five restaurants are offering up options to put your mind at ease for dinner this Passover and Easter:

The Passover holiday dinner menu will be available for dine-in and carryout April 5 and April 6. The set menu is $55.95 per person and $19.95 for children 12 and younger (plus tax, gratuity not included). A la carte pricing is also available.

The menu includes matzo, chopped liver with eggs and onions; vegetarian mock “chopped liver” with walnuts, eggs and onions; and house-made gefilte fish with beet horseradish. Main courses include the choice of wood-grilled Loch Duart salmon with sautéed green beans, braised beef short rib with sweet and sour gravy and roasted root vegetables, grilled Amish chicken breast with sautéed garlic kale and potato puree.

The deadline to place orders is noon Monday and can be picked up 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 5-6 at 11825 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda.

The French bistro’s holiday menu will be available for dine-in and carryout at 7239 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda on April 5 and 6. The cost is $54.95 per person, $22.95 age 12 and younger (plus tax, gratuity not included). Preorder by for pick-up by Sunday at noon.

The Passover dinner menu will include matzo crackers, matzo ball soup, house-made gefilte fish, beet horseradish, chopped liver, eggs and onions, slow-braised beef brisket, French green beans, potato pancake, apple sauce, flourless chocolate cake, fresh raspberries, and hot fudge.

Silver and Sons Barbecue food truck will offer Passover and Easter menus to order ahead of the holidays.

The food truck’s Passover menu will include matzo ball soup with smoked chicken broth and apple, walnut and brown sugar charoset. Then they have updated classics like smoked carrot tzimmes with dates, pistachios and mint; Creekstone smoked brisket in roasted tomato sauce; and salmon chraime and a spicy chickpea tomato stew.

The food truck will offer an Easter/Greek Easter menu. Menu options will include beet-pickled deviled eggs with smoked egg yolks; smoked and pulled lamb shoulder marinaded with garlic, ginger, fennel seed and cumin; and smoked citrus-brined chicken with roasted garlic and grilled lemon. They will also offer classic Greek dishes including Horta (braised bitter greens with pea shoots, kale, lemon and mint), spanakopita (spinach, leeks, and feta layered between crispy phyllo dough) and smoked brisket Kapama with tomato stew and orzo pasta.

Pre-orders for the Passover menu are open now and pickups are offered Tuesday or Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 11910 Parklawn Drive, Unit O in Rockville.

Easter/Greek Easter menu pre-orders are open now and pickups are offered from noon to 2 p.m. April 8 or from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9 for Easter and noon to 2 p.m. April 15 or from 2 to 4 p.m. April 16 for Greek Easter.

Preorders are open for Brisket/Pastrami or Cauliflower/Latke tacos for Passover. The Passover tacos will be offered in Taco dinner kits for four people, which include choice of taco base and fried rice, corn tortillas, pineapple salsa, taco sauce, cheese and pecan Matzo brittle.

They will also offer a Passover dessert box which includes coconut macaroons dipped and drizzled with chocolate and chocolate and toffee-coated matzo topped with chopped pecans.

Preorders close Saturday and can be picked up at all locations except the Bethesda Trolley, including 11807 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda.

Founding Farmers is currently accepting orders for its Passover dinner for four.

The dinner menu includes the choice of Beyla honey-glazed salmon, braised lamb shanks, fig orange-glazed chicken and slow-cooked brisket. Starters include “devil-ish” eggs, haroset, matzo ball soup and salad. Side options include pickled red beets, potato latkes, quinoa tabbouleh, matzo and green beans.

Of course, dinner is not complete without dessert, which includes flourless chocolate cakes, chocolate-covered matzo, and hand-dipped chocolate strawberries.

The deadline to order is noon Friday and pick up is April 5-6 at multiple Founding Farmers locations including 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac.