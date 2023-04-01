An underaged girl suffered superficial injuries in a stabbing Friday evening at the Rio Lakefront, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing at 7:23 p.m. in the unit block of Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg, in the middle of the popular shopping district, according to officials. The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to Gaithersburg police.

Four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to reports by multiple outlets. Hate crime package aims to curb Maryland’s rising antisemitic incidents

Gaithersburg Police and Montgomery County Police did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s requests for comment.