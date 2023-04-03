Bethesda

4725 Cheltenham Drive

Developer: Community Three

This mixed-use project will deliver up to 102 apartments and 4,351 square feet of commercial space in as many as eight live/work units — which have a blend of office and work areas and living space. The building, which is replacing a Midas car repair shop on the quarter-acre site, will not exceed 90 feet in height. Bozzuto Group spearheaded the project initially, but Community Three has since taken over. The developers plan to break ground in the second quarter of this year and finish construction within about 18 months.

The Amalyn Credit: Photo by Mike Reinhold

The Amalyn

6941 Greyswood Road

Developer: Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers recently unveiled model homes in the Amalyn community, where the developer wants to build 125 single-family dwellings. Plans to develop this 75-acre swath of land—once known as the WMAL site because of the radio towers located there—have been in the works for years, but progress was slowed by legal challenges over traffic and tree removal. The community will feature a swimming pool and splash pad, indoor and outdoor gyms and a clubhouse—amenities that are slated to open in 2023. The developers are donating 4.3 acres to Montgomery County Public Schools for a potential school site.

Quarry Springs

8101 River Road

Developer: William Rickman, c/o Pearl Street, LLC

The late William Rickman Sr., a Potomac developer, owned a quarry at this site for more than 20 years. When operations at Stoneyhurst Quarry slowed down, his family worked with Montgomery County planners to create a development proposal for the property, originally getting approval to build 97 condominium units. However, only 50 were built in the Quarry Springs community. In 2017, the planning board gave developers permission to build 44 townhomes instead of the remaining condos. Known as The Quarry, the new townhomes are sold out, with construction expected to wrap up by May.

Westbard Self Storage

5204 River Road

Developer: 1784 Holdings LLC

Construction is moving forward on this roughly 200,000-square-foot self-storage center after years of community pushback. Local activists protested development in this location because of concerns it could disrupt a neighboring historic cemetery that had been paved over for a parking lot in the 1960s. Descendants of people who lived in the once-thriving Black community along River Road are pushing to memorialize the burial ground and have been resisting plans for building on and around it. Developers of the roughly 1-acre site agreed to donate to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) the third of their property that once formed part of the cemetery. Construction is ongoing and expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2025.

Kensington of Bethesda

Ridgefield Road between River Road and Westbard Avenue

Developer: Regency Centers

Regency Centers originally wanted to build up to 144 multifamily homes on this site but scrapped that proposal in favor of the current plan to build a residential care facility. The planning board has approved up to 106,000 square feet of development and allowed the senior living center to reach 75 feet in height. A spokesman for Kensington Senior Living said the facility will provide assisted living and memory care with room for up to 130 residents. The developer has agreed to dedicate a portion of the property to the Willett Branch greenway, a new county linear park. Construction is expected to start this summer.

Westbard Square

Along Westbard Avenue between River Road and Westbard Circle and Massachusetts Avenue

Developer: Regency Centers

This project aims to overhaul an aging strip mall by rebuilding the anchor grocery store, Giant, and adding housing and commercial space. Westbard Square is in the first phase of construction, which involves building the new grocery store and additional commercial space. Developers have approval to build up to 70 townhomes, 200 multifamily units and about 170,000 square feet for stores, restaurants and offices on the site. The initial phase including the new Giant is expected to be finished late this year. The overall development proposal advanced by Regency Centers for Westbard is significantly less dense than the previous, highly controversial version put forward by developer Equity One—a plan that would’ve added big-box stores and a residential high-rise to the neighborhood.

The Avondale

4526-4530 Avondale St.

Developer: SJ Investment Corp.

The development proposal calls for replacing a pair of two-story homes with a multifamily complex of up to 60 units. The Avondale site is just down the street from Our Lady of Lourdes School, on a block largely lined with low-rise multifamily housing. County planners last year gave final approval to construction of the roughly 70-foot complex. Developers say the complex will help smooth the transition between the higher-density urban core in Bethesda and the lower-density neighborhoods that surround it.

The Rae at Westlake Credit: Photo by Mike Reinhold

The Rae at Westlake

10401 Motor City Drive

Developer: Foulger-Pratt

This residential project a short distance from Westfield Montgomery mall was once the site of an Ourisman Ford dealership. The new, five-story complex will offer studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments for a total of 343 units. Developers originally planned to include a significant amount of restaurant and retail space in the building but scrapped those plans. The new community will have a fitness center, pool, clubroom and a co-working space. Construction started in 2021, and developers expect to open in late spring.

8015 Old Georgetown Road

Developer: JLB Partners

Developers at 8015 Old Georgetown Road are building a multifamily housing complex that will provide up to 224 residential units and 73 live/work units, which provide office spaces inside a residential area. The project site was once home to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, which had been seeking permission since 2006 to redevelop its property. JLB Realty, the initial developer, first sought approval for up to 297 housing units but in 2021 retooled its design in response to the COVID-19 pandemic—lowering the residential unit count and adding the live/work units in recognition that many people now work remotely. The building, which is approved for up to 90 feet in height, will also include as much as 6,000 square feet of shared working space, featuring glass partitions that create offices for people to use alone or in groups. JLB Partners expects to finish construction by April 2024.

4909 Auburn Ave.

Developer: Auburn Building Associates, LP

The proposal for 4909 Auburn Ave. calls for construction of a mixed-use complex with up to 175 multifamily units and up to 12,500 square feet of commercial space. The development would replace two older office buildings. The developer plans to construct two buildings, the shorter one at about 50 feet and the taller one at about 122 feet. Between the two structures, there will be a through-block connection that will link Auburn Avenue and Battery Lane Urban Park. Construction is underway and developers estimate they will be done in the second quarter of 2024.

St. Elmo Apartments

4931 and 4925 Fairmont Ave.

Developer: 4931 Fairmont Avenue LLC

This 22-story tower will include roughly 280 rental units and about 5,000 square feet of commercial space. More than 40 units in the complex will be designated as affordable housing to meet county requirements. The development will also feature a promenade lined with plants and public art that will connect St. Elmo and Fairmont avenues. The site was previously occupied by one- and two-story commercial buildings. Developers announced the start of construction in May 2022, with the goal of completing the project in late 2024.

Solaire 7607

7607 Old Georgetown Road

Developer: Washington Property Co.

The 22-story building will provide about 198 residential units and roughly 1,500 square feet of retail space. The complex will be the sixth to carry the Solaire brand, with other locations already open in Silver Spring. The site was formerly home to La Madeleine, a French bakery and cafe that closed in 2020 to make way for the development project. The new residential complex will include four levels of underground parking, a fitness center and a rooftop clubhouse. Construction began in October 2021.

The Astrid

5159 Pooks Hill Road

Developer: Pooks Hill JV, LLC

Developers of The Astrid plan to build two highrise towers with hundreds of residential units on this site, which is shared by the Bethesda Marriott, a 15-story hotel. The plans called for preserving the hotel but redeveloping surface parking lots on the site. County planners approved the project for up to 631 housing units, but developers aim to build 562 units in 11-story towers. Construction on the apartment towers is ongoing, with rentals expected to be ready this fall.

Hampden House

4700 Hampden Lane

Developer: Saul Centers

The Hampden House, a 250-foot-tall apartment complex, will sit adjacent to the Bethesda Metro station. The tower will contain up to 366 apartments and more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Hampden House is replacing a five-story commercial building and attached garage. Developers also plan to enlarge and upgrade the One Bethesda Center plaza that abuts the property. Demolition at the site started in 2021, and construction is expected to be finished in 2025.

The Camile Credit: Photo by Mike Reinhold

The Camille

7000 Wisconsin Ave.

Developer: Simpson Woodfield 7000 Wisconsin LLC

This high-rise is replacing a strip of single-story storefronts once occupied by Mattress Firm, Orvis and a martial arts studio. The Camille is approved for up to 122 feet in height and 181 units, with nearly 8,000 square feet of commercial space. It will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a clubroom, game room, fitness center and business lounge. Developers say they expect to finish construction later this year.

Chevy Chase

Crescent at Chevy Chase

3929 Landmark Court

Developer:Landmark Realty

This 111-unit residential project replaces the Newdale Mews garden apartments that once stood on the site and is part of the county’s Chevy Chase Lake Sector Plan for the area around the future Connecticut Avenue Purple Line station. The roughly 50-foot-tall buildings will include a mixture of studios and one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments. The community will be walking distance from the light-rail Purple Line and the Capital Crescent Trail. The project is under construction, with delivery expected in November.

Chevy Chase Lake

8528 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace

Developer: Bozzuto Co. and The Chevy Chase Land Co.

Developers at Chevy Chase Lake have already completed a condominium complex called The Ritz Carlton Residences at Chevy Chase and an apartment building called The Barrett. Still in progress is a building called The Claude, which will include 186 apartments and 17,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by a CVS Pharmacy. An Amazon Fresh has already opened and eateries and an ice cream shop are on their way to Chevy Chase Lake, which will include 95,000 square feet of retail. The Claude’s opening is anticipated for this spring.

5500 Wisconsin Ave.

5500 Wisconsin Ave.

Developer: Carr Cos., LLC and Donohoe Development Co., LLC

The developers expect to start construction on the 18-story mixed-use building late this year, pending final approval from the county planning board. Their plans have faced resistance from the Friendship Heights Village Council, which went to court to contest the redevelopment. However, the council dropped its opposition last year after striking an agreement with the developers. The current approvals allow up to 300 residential units at the site, with about 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Developers also have proposed adding a pedestrian-friendly street connection between Wisconsin Avenue and The Hills Plaza nearby. Their goal is to complete the project by December 2025.

North Bethesda

Strathmore Square

10300 Rockville Pike

Developer: Fivesquares Development, LLC

The Strathmore Square project is a multiphase development adjacent to the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station on property owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. It will supplant a Metro surface lot, stormwater pond and forested areas with 2 million square feet of mixed-use development, incorporating housing, retail space and a central civic green where festivals and performances can take place. The first phase will give rise to two 105-foot-tall buildings with a total of 220 residential units. It also includes a 1.2-acre park. The project is the first to use the county’s new real estate tax abatement program for high-rise housing developments at Metro stations. Developers broke ground on the first phase in December, and the first retail tenants are expected to open for business in 2025.

Kensington

The Flats at Knowles

10509 Summit Ave.

Developer: 10509 Summit Venture, LLC

The plan is to construct a mixed-use building with multifamily housing, live/work units and commercial space on this site at the corner of Knowles and Summit avenues. The building will replace a house and parking lot on the property. Four stories of housing will sit above a two-story garage, with developers planning to designate about a quarter of the multifamily units as live/work spaces. They expect to break ground in late spring and complete the project within two years.

Rockville

801 King Farm Boulevard

801 King Farm Blvd.

Developer: King Farm Associates LLC

Development continues in King Farm, the 400-plus acres that were formerly used for dairy farming. The property now boasts thousands of homes and more than 1 million square feet of commercial space. The 801 King Farm Boulevard site was once slated for a pair of office buildings. They were never built, and developers several years ago instead proposed to build 64 townhomes there. Developers did not respond to a request for a construction timeline.

Tower Oaks

Just east of the intersection of Preserve Parkway and Tower Oaks Boulevard

Developer: EYA

Developers have approval to build 375 homes on this site, which borders a woodland preserve and is part of the Tower Oaks planned community. When completed, the neighborhood will include 217 townhomes, 128 condos and 30 single-family homes. Construction started in 2019 and is largely finished, although there are a handful of townhomes left to be built. The development also has a community center with a pool, gym and neighborhood cafe.

Westside at Shady Grove

Along Crabbs Branch Way near the Shady Grove Metro

Developer: EYA

When completed, this community will include roughly 400 townhomes, more than 1,100 multifamily units, shops and a public library. The site was previously home to government warehouses and a maintenance yard, but the county decided to redevelop it as part of its smart-growth strategy and chose EYA as a partner. Much of the construction is done, but about 33 townhomes are still slated for completion and are expected to be ready for sale this year. In the first part of 2023, the developers also plan to open the Laureate, a

268-unit apartment building that will include retail space.

Twinbrook Quarter Credit: Photo by Mike Reinhold

Twinbrook Quarter

1500-1616 Rockville Pike

Developer: Saul Holdings

Plans for the Twinbrook Quarter project call for constructing 11 new buildings that will supply hundreds of new housing units, a grocery store, restaurants, office space and an entertainment venue. Development on the roughly 18-acre site near the Twinbrook Metro station is expected to span roughly three decades and will require the demolition of existing commercial buildings. The first phase encompasses about 6 acres of the property and will provide roughly 460 new residential units, a Wegmans grocery store and a 175-foot-tall office tower. The developers broke ground on the first phase in 2021 and expect to complete it in 2024.

Potomac Woods

11511 Fortune Terrace

Developer: Finmarc Management and EYA

The mixed-use development at Potomac Woods will add townhomes, multifamily senior housing units and multifamily units to this 13.5-acre property, for a total of more than 400 new homes. Plans called for razing an existing office building to make way for development while retaining a health club and constructing a new parking garage to serve it. However, McLean Quinn of EYA says developers will likely propose some changes to these plans. The project has already undergone some adjustments, with developers originally proposing 500 residential units and later scaling back the plan. Work has started at the site, and developers expect the first homes will be ready for occupancy toward the middle of 2024.

King Buick

16200 Frederick Road

Developer: EYA

This project will replace the King Buick automobile dealership with a mix of housing types. The plan is to build 370 new homes, including 252 townhomes and 118 two-over-two multifamily units. The project will also feature a community building and pool. Construction was set to begin in the first part of this year, and some homes likely will be ready for move-in during the first half of next year.

Lidl and The Henson

15931 Frederick Road

Developer: Lidl and Foundation Housing

Developers are proposing a new Lidl Food Market on this site that will stand next to a multifamily residential building. The eight-story housing complex will offer roughly 190 affordable units, including several three-bedroom apartments to address a shortage of family-sized multifamily rentals. The apartment building, The Henson, is named for Josiah Henson, who lived in slavery in Rockville before escaping to emancipation in Canada in 1830. His autobiography served as the basis for the book Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Rockville planners approved the project’s site plan last year. Developers did not respond to a request for a construction timeline.

Silver Spring

8787 Georgia Ave.

8787 Georgia Ave.

Developer: SC/BA Silver Spring Apartments, LLC

This is the former site of the Montgomery County Planning Department, which relocated to offices in downtown Wheaton in 2020. Developers of the property have planning approval to construct a pair of buildings with a total of 400 multifamily units and 32,000 square feet of retail space. A walkway will run between the two buildings and connect Spring Street with Planning Place. Construction is underway at the site.

Elizabeth Square Credit: Photo by Mike Reinhold

Elizabeth Square

Near the intersection of Apple and Second avenues

Developer: Lee Development Group and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County

This project will bring a county-owned aquatic and recreation center to Silver Spring, along with hundreds of units of new housing. The development is taking place across three phases, the first of which is completed and involved the renovation of a 16-story multifamily housing building called the Alexander House. In the second phase, which was expected to wrap up early this year, developers are building The Leggett, formerly known as Elizabeth House III. This 16-story high-rise will contain 267 senior housing units and will also include the South County Regional Recreation and Aquatic Center. The center will provide several swimming pools, a gym, dance studios and multipurpose spaces. Lastly, developers plan to build Elizabeth House IV, an apartment complex that will stand 25 stories and provide 315 units.

4010 Randolph Road

4010 Randolph Road

Developer: AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity

This 195-unit affordable housing project is the result of a partnership between the county and AHC Inc., among others. The county has pitched in nearly $24 million for the development, which broke ground earlier this year. The residential units included in this project will achieve higher levels of affordability than required by county law, officials say. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

