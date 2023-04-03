Amid a busy meeting full of public hearings and leadership interviews, the Montgomery County Council managed to pass four pieces of legislation during last week’s regular session on Tuesday.



Here’s what you need to know about the four bills that passed:



County gas stations required to post credit card price for gasoline

County residents won’t have to read the fine print to determine gas costs when paying by credit cards under new legislation from the County Council.

A bill passed by the council Monday will now require gas stations in Montgomery County to post the credit card price of regular gasoline. Maryland state law requires gas stations to display the lowest price of regular gasoline. Many gas stations charge different prices according to the payment method, with the lowest price typically requiring payment in cash, and some stations charging more for credit card use.

This bill won’t change that upcharge, but it will require businesses to be transparent about charging more for credit card use.

“The intent of the existing state requirement to display the lowest price of regular gasoline overlooks that most consumers use credit cards to purchase gas. Our residents find the lack of disclosing the credit price to be misleading and frustrating,” said bill sponsor councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large).

According to a 2019 study by AAA Mid Atlantic, nearly 90% of Maryland residents use a credit card or debit card to purchase gas at a self-serve pump.

The legislation will allow gas stations to display the credit card price on a separate sign from the main sign, thanks to an amendment introduced by councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1). Friedson shared concerns about the cost of replacing signs being prohibitive especially to family-owned gas stations, saying they can cost up to $12,000. The signs have to be visible, according to the amendment.

The new regulation will go into effect six months after it’s signed by County Executive Marc Elrich.

Council establishes Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission

The county aims to focus more on the needs of residents with specific disabilities through the creation of an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission. A bill sponsored by Albornoz to establish the commission passed the County Council unanimously Tuesday and has the backing of Elrich.

While the county has an existing Commission on People with Disabilities, the new commission intends to focus specifically on the unique needs of county residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities as defined by the National Institute of Health, such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, according to a county news release.

“There’s been recognition that there is a need to have a more specialized and direct focus and approach so that this body, our county executive and also the state legislature are put in a better position as we discuss budget, as we go through policy objectives, as we look at challenges in the community – to be able to address those in a manner that is holistic and comprehensive,” Albornoz said.

Albornoz said his office worked with the existing commission, local nonprofits that work with people with disabilities and stakeholders to handle these issues in a “thoughtful” way.

“This is an important change that will … not only improve the quality of life of many of our residents, but dare I say save the lives of many of our residents,” Albornoz said.

The new IDD Commission is made up of 24 members, including individuals from the intellectual and developmental disability community, service providers and service agencies, and the Commission on People with Disabilities. They’ll focus on promoting direct communication among families, support staff, private and public organizations and the public about programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The commission is tasked with providing educational programs, identifying gaps in services and providing advice and recommendations on best practices to county government officials. According to a fiscal impact statement, the commission will cost $52,200 in 2024 and $63,600 in following years to fund a part-time position in the Department of Health and Human Services to support the commission.

Council renames Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Council

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to rename the county’s Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Council to Alcohol and Other Drug Addiction Council and change all references from the term “abuse” to “addiction” in the county code. The change aims to reflect the county’s commitment to addressing drug addiction as a health issue, councilmembers said.

“This is a disease, and we have a number of families that have been devastated by this,” Albornoz said. “One of the most important aspects of addressing this very serious issue is eliminating the stigma.”

The bill was sponsored by Albornoz at the request of Elrich.

“As AODAC’s background research has revealed, national organizations, agencies, scientific journals, the press, and associations have all called for the removal of stigmatizing language like ‘alcoholic’ and ‘drug abuser,’ to reverse harmful stereotypes and to improve support for persons affected by the disease of addiction,” Elrich wrote in a memorandum to the council.



“Recent studies demonstrate the impact stigmatizing language can have on outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders. The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that reading the word ‘abuse’ in reference to persons with substance use disorders predisposes the reader to punitive attitudes toward such individuals,” he wrote.

Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) said the rename is a “promising first step,” but the council needs to act and make commitments to address the drug addiction crisis, specifically when it comes to how the issue affects people of color.

“I want to make sure that we uphold our commitment to discuss the next steps and to do the more substantive work to overcome the inequities our Black and brown communities face in relation to substance abuse and substance abuse treatment,” Sayles said.

Council amends property tax credit for seniors and military

The council voted unanimously to amend the property tax credit for seniors and veterans to better reflect current home values. This bill, sponsored by Council member Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) increases the assessed value of qualifying properties by $50,000 from the current value. The maximum assessed value of a property will be updated from $650,000 to $700,000 for qualifying residents over the age of 65 and from $500,000 to $550,000 for eligible veterans.

The values had not changed since the credit was established in 2016.

Under state law, the credit applies to qualifying individuals who are over 65 and have lived in the same home for over 40 years, veterans over 65, disabled veterans, and spouses of veterans who are over 65 and/or disabled.

The legislation also amended the law to change previous terminology that defined residents older than 65 from “elderly residents” to “senior residents.”