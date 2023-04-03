Silver Spring parent Jared Hautamaki has been asking Montgomery County Public Schools to ban students and staff from wearing sports jerseys and attire bearing the Washington Commanders’ former name and logo for the past eight years—but the district refuses to budge.

The D.C.-based professional football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins launched a full rebrand in 2020 amid cultural sensitivity concerns about their use of a Native American mascot and a term the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as a slur.

Hautamaki, himself a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, still sees the team’s old moniker on caps and jerseys when he drops off his children at elementary school.

“Our staff has worked to respond in a manner that is consistent with our core values of equity and respect, while also adhering to our obligation as a public school district to safeguard the right to free expression enjoyed by our school community,” MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter said. [Washington Post]

Man wanted for felony sex abuse arrested at Dulles Airport

A man charged with multiple felony sex abuse crimes was apprehended at Washington Dulles International Airport just after midnight on Friday after flying in from El Salvador. Fifty-seven-year-old Calixto Lazo Cabrera is wanted by county police on charges including sex abuse of a minor, sex abuse second degree and sex abuse third degree.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County by capturing an allegedly dangerous person wanted for very serious crimes against minors,” a spokesperson for border patrol told WTOP.

Deadly head-on crash kills driver on Norbeck Road

A man traveling west on Norbeck Road in Silver Spring on Saturday night cut into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head-on, according to police. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, detectives say.

The adult occupant of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Police are actively investigating the collision and have not yet released the identity of the drivers. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with mild winds and a high of 70, piquing around 5 p.m.

