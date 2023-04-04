Data shows Montgomery County residents are moving to Frederick County

New evidence from the U.S. Census Data shows more people are moving out of Montgomery County and into Frederick County.

According to the data, Frederick County is growing and reporting the biggest percentage increase in population in the state. At the same time, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, the state’s biggest counties, have lost population [FOX5 DC].

Montgomery County is offering free e-scooter lessons

Montgomery County transportation officials will offer free lessons to people who want to learn how to pick up an e-scooter and safely ride it.

E-scooters are relatively easy to use and can be found and rented quickly through smartphone apps [WTOP].

Maryland bill requires schools to teach swimming and water safety

A Maryland lawmaker pushes a bill requiring schools to teach swimming and water safety. Two sisters who are on the swim team at the YMCA at Bethesda Chevy Chase, share the ability to swim three times a week, which others their age don’t commonly have.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14 [FOX5 DC].

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76

