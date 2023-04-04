A grandmother was arrested and charged Monday with kidnapping her 8-year-old granddaughter from Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release.

Karla Vanessa Martinez, 41, of Springfield, Tennessee, allegedly abducted Miriam Garcia on March 25 from Maryland and took her to Springfield, police stated.

On March 30, Martinez and Garcia were located in a parking lot in Springfield, and Martinez was taken into custody, police said. Man killed in collision in Colesville identified as 66-year-old Derwood resident

According to police, Garcia was found to be safe and unharmed and was reunited with her family.

Officials said Martinez was taken to a correctional facility in Springfield and is currently awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez on March 27.

According to officials, the Springfield Police Department was notified of the incident and the arrest warrant against Martinez.

Court records did not list attorney information for Martinez.