Altai Khaltar, 66, of Derwood was the man killed Saturday in a two-car collision in Colesville, Montgomery County Police announced in a news release Monday.

According to officials, Khaltar was driving a white 2012 Honda Pilot westbound on Norbeck Road around 7:36 p.m., when the car hit the curb and crossed the center line into traffic, causing it to collide with a 2019 Honda Pilot heading east on Norbeck Road.

Khaltar was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police stated. The driver of the 2019 Honda was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to the release, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was behind the 2019 Honda during the time of the collision and suffered minor damage, but there were no injuries to the driver.

Police stated investigation is ongoing. Officials asked anyone with information on the collision to call detectives at the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.