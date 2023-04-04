Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein will be stepping down from his position after 33 years of service in the MCFRS, according to a Montgomery County news release.

Goldstein will be leaving his position to become the fire chief for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in Kelso, Washington, beginning July 17. His last day working for Montgomery County will be June 30, according to county officials.

Goldstein spent the past eight years as the chief of MCFRS, focusing on "expanding, improving, and innovating MCFRS," according to officials. He had first announced his retirement plans in 2021, with an initial planned retirement in September 2024.

The chief pushed up his retirement when an opportunity to work closer to his wife’s family arose, according to the release.

“It is my honor and pleasure to be part of this great department and to have the opportunity to serve as your fire chief,” Goldstein said in a statement. “That opportunity would not have been possible without the amazing support of our government: County Executive Marc Elrich, former County Executive Ike Leggett and their executive teams; Chief Administrative Officers Rich Madaleno, Andrew Kleine, and Tim Firestine; our County Council members and their staffs; the leadership of the IAFF, MCVFRA, and LFRDs; and the many agency heads, all of whom have amiably worked with me on a myriad of matters to advance the MCFRS.”

Goldstein also thanked his family in his statement.

“I can’t thank enough the love and support from my mom and dad, my wife Heidi and sons, Logan and Wyatt, who continue to support me in my passion and service, all the while tackling many things without me due to work/service commitments,” Goldstein stated. “For that support and love, I am eternally grateful.”

County Executive Marc Elrich thanked the Chief for his service to the county in a statement on social media.

“After 33 years with @MCFRSNews, Chief Scott Goldstein has announced his retirement date this summer,” Elrich’s statement read. “Chief Goldstein also volunteered for 3 years in Kensington before joining MCFRS. Thank you for your service, Chief, and good luck with your next mission.”

Goldstein has led MCFRS officials in their response to countless fire incidents across Montgomery County such as the Feb. 18th high-rise fire in the Arrive Apartments in Silver Spring which killed one woman, and a Gaithersburg fire explosion in November 2022 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex.