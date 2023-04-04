That’s a wrap
This accessory from the venerable German scarf-maker Fraas can be worn around the neck or the shoulders, making it a smart piece between seasons. $68.50 at Macy’s, Westfield Montgomery mall, Bethesda, 301-469-6800, macys.com
A better sweater
This machine-washable sweater dress—featuring cuffed sleeves and pockets—is both pretty and practical. $188 at Faherty, Bethesda Row, Bethesda, 240-634-3004, fahertybrand.com
Pom squad
Add some flair to any look with this plaid-trimmed beanie. $24 at Iris & Rainbow, 433 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg, 301-569-7475, irisandrainbow.com
Pop of preppy
Dress up this classic button-front from Nic+Zoe for a day in the office or down for a day off—its bold colors will brighten things up either way. $158 at Irresistibles, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda, 301-897-2574, irresistibles.com
Working the angles
Made from French cotton, the Veronica Beard “Hughett” top with an angled plaid works great layered or worn on its own. $398 at Morley, Bethesda Row, Bethesda, 301-664-6440, shopmorley.com
Snag this bag
Everybody needs a good tote bag. Whether heading to work or a day at the beach, Scout’s “Original Deano” is a stylish and practical choice. $45 at Occasions, Cabin John Mall, Potomac, 301-299-8016, occasionsgiftstore.com
Cozy up
A snuggly hoodie: the next best thing to wearing your softest blanket all day. $49 at Scout & Molly’s, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, northbethesda.scoutandmollys.com
This story appears in the March/April issue of Bethesda Magazine.