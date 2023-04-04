Credit: Courtesy photo

That’s a wrap

This accessory from the venerable German scarf-maker Fraas can be worn around the neck or the shoulders, making it a smart piece between seasons. $68.50 at Macy’s, Westfield Montgomery mall, Bethesda, 301-469-6800, macys.com

A better sweater

This machine-washable sweater dress—featuring cuffed sleeves and pockets—is both pretty and practical. $188 at Faherty, Bethesda Row, Bethesda, 240-634-3004, fahertybrand.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Pom squad

Add some flair to any look with this plaid-trimmed beanie. $24 at Iris & Rainbow, 433 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg, 301-569-7475, irisandrainbow.com

Pop of preppy

Dress up this classic button-front from Nic+Zoe for a day in the office or down for a day off—its bold colors will brighten things up either way. $158 at Irresistibles, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda, 301-897-2574, irresistibles.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Working the angles

Made from French cotton, the Veronica Beard “Hughett” top with an angled plaid works great layered or worn on its own. $398 at Morley, Bethesda Row, Bethesda, 301-664-6440, shopmorley.com

Snag this bag

Everybody needs a good tote bag. Whether heading to work or a day at the beach, Scout’s “Original Deano” is a stylish and practical choice. $45 at Occasions, Cabin John Mall, Potomac, 301-299-8016, occasionsgiftstore.com

Advertisement

Credit: Courtesy photo

Cozy up

A snuggly hoodie: the next best thing to wearing your softest blanket all day. $49 at Scout & Molly’s, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, northbethesda.scoutandmollys.com

This story appears in the March/April issue of Bethesda Magazine.