The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel located at 8727 Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring has dropped its Hilton branding and converted its name to Hotel Silver Spring.

The name change appears to have taken place overnight on April 1, according to reports.

The hotel first opened in 1963 and was last renovated in 2014. It was home to the popular Italian restaurant Sergio Ristorante Italiano until the restaurant closed in 2020.

[Source of the Spring]

Burtonsville man sentenced for series of armed robberies, including two in Silver Spring

29-year-old Israel Ramirez, of Burtonsville, was sentenced in federal court to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for a series of armed robberies, according to officials.

Advertisement

As part of his plea agreement, Ramirez admitted to the robberies that took place in 2021, including the robbery of two Silver Spring banks.

[Patch]

Chariots for Hire limo bus catches fire, causes traffic backup Tuesday on I-495

Advertisement

A Chariots for Hire limo bus caught fire on the I-495 near River Road on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. The bus driver was uninjured and no passengers were onboard, officials stated. Some lanes in the area were blocked Tuesday as officers investigated the scene, according to the MCFRS.

[Daily Voice]

Weather today:

Advertisement

Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

In case you missed it:

Man killed in collision in Colesville identified as 66-year-old Derwood resident

Advertisement

Grandmother, 41, arrested, charged with kidnapping granddaughter, 8

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein to retire after 33 years of service