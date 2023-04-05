A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon around University Boulevard West and Amherst Avenue in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police announced.

According to reports by multiple outlets, the stabbing occurred near a Metrobus, took place as a result of an altercation between two men and the suspect reportedly ran away after stabbing the victim.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police officials. DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Silver Spring changes its name to Hotel Silver Spring

Police issued a traffic advisory stating Amherst Avenue was shut down from University Boulevard West to Reedie Drive for a police investigation.

Montgomery County Police did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s requests for comment.