Congregants of Beth El in Bethesda are mourning the death of their former rabbi who served the congregation for over three decades. William Rudolph, 79, died March 27 after battling cancer.

Rabbi Rudolph’s life revolved around three core priorities: a focus on Israel, community engagement and Jewish study, according to Beth El’s current Rabbi Greg Harris.

“He helped shape the congregation over his decade at the synagogue and also influenced lives in meaningful ways,” Harris said. Rudolph joined the Beth El community in 1983 as a part-time associate rabbi before transitioning to a full-time role in 1996, then becoming senior rabbi in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Rudolph established many of the programs that are central to the community including family camp, senior caucus and the Latke Hamantasch debate.

“A latke is a potato pancake that’s eaten in December during the holiday of Hanukkah and a Hamantasch is a cookie that is eaten during the holiday of Purim, which is usually in February or March,” Harris said. “He said ‘this is the type of fun, frivolity, light-hearted…Jewish content.’ We have had these debates of which is a better delicacy.” Man fatally stabbed near Metrobus in Wheaton

Harris said they have had these debates of which is a better delicacy for a long time and at the end of each debate, Rudolph would call it a tie.

“It captures his desire for people to own their experiences of Judaism, finding a way in for it to be meaningful for them,” Harris said. “For letting people own their own faith a little more easily.”

Advertisement

Rudolph retired from Beth El six years ago, but continued to serve his community.

Congregation president Jill Rider said she has known Rudolph practically all her life and said Rudolph’s death was a loss not just for Beth El but for the entire community.

“He was a friend to so many, and he really brought a different innovative approach to how he led the synagogue,” she said. “He was all about the synagogue being a big tent and everyone and anyone was welcome no matter what their background in Judaism was, that there was a place for them at Beth El. Many felt that and many joined because of that.”

Advertisement

In addition to serving his community, Rudolph also was a passionate cyclist, according to Rider. His love for cycling also tied into the celebration the congregation put together for his retirement from Beth El.

His retirement celebration “really highlighted everything he had done for the synagogue,” she said. “It was called the Tour de Rudolph because he was such an avid cyclist.He loved to ride his bike. It was just such a wonderful evening. It was obviously bittersweet.”

Rudolph is survived by his wife, Gail Fribush, children Dan and his spouse Jenn; Sara and her spouse Steve; Marc and his spouse Karen. He’s also survived by his grandchildren Stacy, Ian and Josie.

Advertisement

“He and Gail were just a wonderful couple, very important to our community,” Rider said. “His incredible marriage and partnership with Gail and really their partnership together with Beth El – I think that’s just important to highlight how much she means to us as well.”

Rudolph’s funeral was March 28 at Beth El, and he was buried at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg.