Kofi Frempong, 47, a coordinator at John F. Kennedy High School’s Leadership Training Institute in Wheaton-Glenmont, was fatally shot Wednesday by his nephew, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Kennedy High Principal Joe L. Rubens described Frempong as a “well known member of our community” and “a loving husband and father” in a letter to students and their families.

According to a news release, police responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an unknown disturbance in the 7300 block of Red Pond Court in Glen Burnie. There, they heard gunshots and saw multiple people running out of the residence, according to officials. Man fatally stabbed near Metrobus in Wheaton

Once inside the residence, police found two men with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation by homicide detectives on the scene revealed that Frempong’s nephew Daniel Amponsah, 27, asked family members to meet him at the residence, the release stated.

According to officials, when Amponsah arrived at the location, he became agitated and began threatening his family members with a handgun. He shot Frempong as the remaining family members fled the scene, police said.

Before police could reach the scene, Amponsah had already shot himself, Anne Arundel Police stated. While officers provided medical aid, both men were pronounced dead on the scene. Based on evidence and witness statements, police stated the incident was deemed a murder-suicide.

To help students, the school will provide a support team of mental health staff and pupil personnel workers from Montgomery County Public Schools to provide counseling and support to those who may need it, according to Rubens’ letter.