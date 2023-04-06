Capri Coleman is teaching her second grade class at The Woods Academy in Bethesda the value of a dollar. Coleman has students earn money through jobs including librarian, messenger, banker or custodian to pay bills like the $200 desk rental and water bill.

At the end of the week, students can use their hard-earned funds to afford the $450 Fun Friday events, which could entail watching a movie or making slime. That doesn’t account for the $25 recess subscription.

Jolly Yolly Kids lands at Montgomery Mall

Montgomery Mall has a new attraction for children ages 13 and under with the arrival of Jolly Yolly Kids, an indoor play/learning center. The 8,500 sq. feet center features an indoor play structure and a tot lot for children two-years-old to seven-years-old and baby area for two-years-old and under.

Jolly Yolly focused on children-open play and birthday parties. The play center is located on the mall’s lower level next to The Cheesecake Factory.

Silver Spring woman snags $50K lunch break

While on her lunch break, a Silver Spring woman cashed in a $50,000 ticket from the Maryland Lotter FAST PLAY.

Upon purchasing two High Roller Blackjack game tickets from the College Park Shoppers grocery store, the woman claimed a second-tier prize thanks to a winning Blackjack hand.

Weather Today:

Afternoon thunderstorms and 90% chance of rain with a high near 84.

