I-270 became a delivery ward Friday morning as a woman in labor gave birth in the southbound lanes near Germantown, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

Mother and baby are doing well, officials said.

The baby was delivered around 2 a.m., between Route 121 and near Route 27 in the Germantown area, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

MCFRS units responded to the scene, and the mother and newborn were taken to a hospital, Piringer stated.