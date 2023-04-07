County homeowners get reminder on filing for county tax credit

If Montgomery County homeowners didn’t apply for a state homestead tax credit, they could miss out on the county’s $692 tax credit. The deadline is May 1.

Under a new Maryland requirement, homeowners have to first apply for the state’s Maryland Homestead Tax Credit in order to qualify for the county’s tax break on primary residences, known formally as the “Income Tax Offset Credit” or ITOC. That county credit is worth $692.

[WTOP]

County Council extends deadline to apply for two Planning Board positions

The County Council has extended the deadline in the application process for two full, four-year terms on the Planning Board including for the board chair positions, officials announced.

The council opened the search process in mid-March with the original deadline this week. The deadline to apply is now Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

[Source of the Spring]

Montgomery County infant deaths highest among Black mothers

About 43% of all fetal and infant deaths in Montgomery County involved Black and African American women, although they only account for 22% of births here, according to a just-released report by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, infant mortality has declined here during the past 10 years, but Black and African American women “continue to experience these tragic losses at twice the rate of other races, a persistent trend that should concern us all,” Dr. James Bridgers, acting director of DHHS, wrote in the report that covers 2022.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 57 degrees

In case you missed it…

Beloved rabbi to the Bethesda community dies after battling cancer

MCPS hopes organizations rise up to host student summer program amid skyrocketing demand

Kennedy HS staff member fatally shot by nephew in apparent murder-suicide, police say

