The minds behind Silver Spring’s Quarry House Tavern are getting ready to open Charley Prime Foods, a steak-forward American bistro this month at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg.

Longtime business partners and Quarry House Tavern owners Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks aim to recreate the lively bar scene they have in Silver Spring in Gaithersburg.

“We’re trying to give the best of all possible worlds, a really fun drinking destination as well as seamless and elevated dining experience in the dining room,” Greenbaum said.

In addition to Quarry House, inspiration for the upcoming eatery came from two of Greenbaum’s other restaurants in Washington, D.C.: Little Coco’s, an Italian restaurant in the Petworth/Columbia Heights area; and Bar Charley, a small neighborhood bar near Dupont Circle.

From Bar Charley's extensive drink menu to its steak, Greenbaum said that's the experience they want to provide in Charley Prime Foods.

“We want that same sort of cocktail-forward energy,” she said. “But the menu is much more robust, it’s not just steak centered, it’s really a full-blown king of eclectic American menu. It’s got handmade pastas, big pasta section, that we have sort of imported from Little Coco’s.”

Chef Adam Harvey, who worked with Greenbaum as the executive chef of the now-closed Jackie’s Restaurant in Silver Spring, will again take the reins. It was Harvey who suggested that Rio would be an ideal location for the eatery. Harvey said that when he’s off the clock, it is where he spends time with his wife and children.

“We’ll walk around the lake. They got a great playground, and there’s places to eat but hopefully with Charley Prime opening, it’ll be an even better place to eat,” he said.

Although the menu features steak, Harvey said they don’t like to refer to it as a steak house.

“I think we’d like to call it a steak-centric American bistro because when you call it a steak house, I think people tend to concentrate on really high prices,” he said. “We will be focusing on really premium cuts of beef but we have to much more to offer just because of the backgrounds of all the different types of restaurants that we operate.”

In addition to handmade pasta and varied cocktails, Harvey said the menu will feature pastries and fresh seafood.

Greenbaum describes the upcoming eatery as a drinking and dining destination on an elevated level.

“I think of it a little bit almost like a cocktail brasserie, like French brasseries or like really casual but really bustling places: They’re loud and have a lot of energy and so on,” Greenbaum said. “By the same token, we intend to be a really desirable dining room destination as well. So, that elevated bar in the rear that is a little bit separated from the dining room in this space. And then you have an open dining room that is going to be quite beautiful.”

Charley Prime Foods is expected to open in April at 9811 Washingtonian Blvd. and will be about 4,800 square feet total including the patio.