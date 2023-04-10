The death of a man found early Sunday inside a residence in the White Oak area of Silver Spring is being investigated as a homicide, Montgomery County Police announced.

Police responded around 3:22 a.m. to a home in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike to assist Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials on the scene, according to a police news release.

According to officials, police located the victim with trauma to his body and provided lifesaving measures. He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police stated. House fire on Easter Sunday leaves four injured in Montgomery Village

Police said the state medical examiner’s office would conduct an autopsy.

Officials said the victim’s identity would be revealed following notification of his next-of-kin.