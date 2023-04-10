Credit: Photo by Rachel Hine

The St. James Performance Club, a high-end new fitness spot, opened in Bethesda at the end of January. It’s the company’s third location in the Washington, D.C., area, and the first in Maryland. The brand offers plenty of premium amenities at all three of its locations (the other two are in Reston and Springfield, Virginia). Here’s a look at what members can look forward to at the latest site.

Cost

A monthly fee of $150 gets you into the Bethesda location, where amenities include a cycling studio, unlimited group workout classes, and 20% off sports programs at the 450,000-square-foot flagship St. James club in Springfield. A Washington Region Access membership of $195 per month provides access to all three D.C.-area locations.

Size The Bethesda club is 50,000 square feet with two levels and plenty of space for specialty classes, which are complimentary for members. Classes include cycling, barre, power yoga and mat Pilates. Pool The short-course lap pool on the second level of the Bethesda performance club is 25 meters long. Cool Class The St. James offers a treadmill class. It’s like spin, but for walking and running. If you typically get bored five minutes into strolling, a pro may keep you active and engaged.

Beyond Workouts

Anyone can browse the retail area near the entrance and pick up some hip new workout threads. Nearby, Vim & Victor Wellness Bar designed by chef Spike Mendelsohn provides a clean-living menu to revitalize you after a taxing workout (or just a long day).

Menu items include smoothies, cold-pressed juices, toast varieties, fruit bowls and oatmeal. You don’t have to be a St. James member to eat here—anyone is welcome to stop in to grab an acai bowl and soak up the healthy atmosphere.

6828 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, 240-507-5366, thestjames.com

This story appears in the March/April issue of Bethesda Magazine.

