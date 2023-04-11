Former Montgomery County councilmember Craig Rice has dropped out of consideration for a special projects manager position in County Executive Marc Elrich’s office, according to a tweet posted by Elrich.

“We are sorry to see Craig Rice withdraw from consideration for a special projects manager position. We were looking forward to the great things he would bring to this job. We appreciate his years of service to our community & wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” Elrich wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning. We are sorry to see Craig Rice withdraw from consideration for a special projects manager position. We were looking forward to the great things he would bring to this job. We appreciate his years of service to our community & wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/LQyImcZPxQ — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) April 11, 2023 Police identify man slain in Easter homicide in White Oak area of Silver Spring

Rice, who served on the council from December 2010 through December 2022, interviewed for the position during a council meeting last month. The council had voted 9-2 to approve the creation of the position, which would focus on expanding broadband internet access, including in rural areas. The creation of a $175,000-a-year position that was not publicly advertised has prompted complaints of cronyism from political observers.

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) and County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) voted against the position last month. Glass and Luedtke argued the position wasn’t needed, given that there are existing offices and staffers that address the issue—including the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, which works on issues that cross between the county, state and federal government, and the Office of Broadband Programs. Glass noted there are 1,500 vacancies in county government, and that the fiscal year 2024 budget proposed by Elrich calls for 137 new tax-supported positions.

The County Council was previously slated to vote on Rice’s appointment Tuesday morning, but the item was removed from the agenda prior to the session. No reason was given.

Advertisement